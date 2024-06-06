More than 2,200 pack Flagler Museum in Palm Beach for Founder's Day

A crowd of people packed the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum in Palm Beach on June 5 for the annual Founder's Day event.

With free admission offered to all guests throughout the day, the museum said 2,236 people graced the National Historic Landmark's grounds.

More: Memory Lane: Before Whitehall, Henry Flagler hung his hat at these Palm Beach places

The museum at 1 Whitehall Way in Palm Beach celebrates the day each year when the institution was founded by Flagler's granddaughter, Jean Flagler Matthews. This year marked the 65th anniversary of the museum's creation.

Guests line up to enter the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum in Palm Beach on June 5 for the institution's Founder's Day event, which offered free admission to all.

Visitors took self-guided tours of the Flagler Museum's collections and grounds, which hearken back to the mansion's construction during the Gilded Age.

More: Norton offers free admission to Palm Beach County residents on Saturdays this summer

The museum on Founder's Day also features exhibits on Florida history and Flagler's role in and impact on development along Florida's east coast.

People walk past the Flagler Kenan Pavilion at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum during the 2024 Founder's Day event on June 5 in Palm Beach.

Flagler was a founder of Standard Oil who built the estate known as Whitehall in 1902 for his third wife, Mary Lily Kenan Flagler.

The 100,000-square-foot mansion was threatened with demolition when Matthews in 1959 formed the nonprofit corporation, the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, and bought the property. The museum opened to the public in 1960.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: More than 2,200 pack Flagler Museum in Palm Beach for Founder's Day