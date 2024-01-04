More Than 11,000 Pounds of Charcuterie Recalled Due to Salmonella Concerns

The cured meat sampler was shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers across several states.

Elena Noviello/Getty Images

Check your protein before making your next charcuterie board—U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) just announced that a mix of cured meats are being recalled over salmonella concerns.

The subject of the recall is Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., a Mount Olive, N.J. establishment, which is recalling approximately 11,097 pounds of its Bussetto Food Brand ready-to-eat charcuterie sampler. The recalled product has a label that reads Busetto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa.

To identify if your sampler is a part of the recall, look for lot code L075330300 and a best if used by date of April 27, 2024. The charcuterie sampler can also be identified by the establishment number "EST. 7543B," which is located inside the USDA mark of inspection and "EST. #47967," which is printed with the lot and date codes.

Courtesy of FSIS

Related: 4.8 Million Blenders Sold at Costco, Walmart, and Target Recalled Due to Potential Fire and Laceration Risks

The issue was identified when FSIS was notified that a sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested positive for Salmonella. These items were shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas, according to FSIS.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis. Common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever, which usually begin within six hours to six days after eating the contaminated product. The illness typically lasts for four to seven days, FSIS states.

The government agency is urging consumers to discard the recalled product immediately or return it to the place of purchase. Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA meat and poultry hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.



Read the original article on Martha Stewart.