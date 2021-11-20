This phone charger is powerful enough to jumpstart your car — and it's over 50 percent off!

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Haven't you always wanted to apply electrified cables to a dead car and yell "Clear!" before zapping it back to life? Here's your chance. (Photo: HSN)

We’re all dependent on gadgets these days. And no one wants to be without juice — especially if you’re on the road or away from an outlet. Now you can be prepared for whatever comes your way.

HSN has an awesome deal on an awesome gadget: The Mophie Powerstation Go Max Power Bank and Car Jump Starter is just $80, down from $160.

On sale for over 50 percent off, this little guy quickly sold out the last time it made an appearance. So get it while you can. It weighs only a pound and a half but basically powers your entire life — and fast. It’ll charge your phone, tablet, laptop, MP3 player, digital camera, GPS, headphones, mobile gaming devices, wearables and more. It can even power up two devices at once. It also supports wireless charging and comes with a built-in LED floodlight!

$80 $168 at HSN

This is the turquoise you're looking at. Pretty snazzy, huh? (Photo: HSN)

And, amazingly, it can jumpstart your car. With spark-free jumper cables included, it has directions to make it easy (red to red and black to black). You don’t want to be stranded waiting for help to arrive — it’s empowering to be able to jump a car yourself. This thing even includes a floodlight.

“I live in a region where we get winter,” shared a satisfied HSN shopper. “I keep this in my glove box. It charges anything. I am a senior citizen and It makes me feel safe on the road. I even bought a second one to give to my aide for her safety.”

Available in five fun colors — including turquoise, purple and rose gold — it’s the most stylish Powerstation Go we’ve ever seen. And if you’d rather not pay $80 all at once, go for four ‘FlexPay’ payments of $20 with no interest. Plus, you can take an extra $20 off with code HSN2021 if you're a first-time HSN shopper.

“I have a huge Nissan NV commercial van for my business. Covid-19 left this van sitting in my driveway for months due to no public gatherings, so the battery drained — it would not start,” says a five-star reviewer. “I hooked up the Mophie to the battery, pushed the power button and ‘BAM!’ the van turned on. I was stunned. My neighbor across the street experienced the same thing with his Infinity SUV; he had to call out a tow truck. I saved time and possibly a tow truck fee.”

Story continues

Trust us, you’ll use this Powerstation Go constantly. At this price, you can get two — leave one in the car and one at home.

$80 $168 at HSN

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.