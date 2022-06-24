Only hours left: This genius phone charger can also juice up your car — and it's 50% off right now

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Mophie Go Air Jumpstarter is one of the most amazing gadgets we've ever come across. (Photo: HSN)

Every once in a while a product comes along that sounds too good to be true. The Mophie Go Air Jump Starter, Portable Charger and Air Compressor is that product. (Spoiler alert, FYI: It is true.)

Check it out: The Mophie is a device charger and air compressor that can jump-start your battery, inflate your tires and juice up your phone. It should be standard equipment in every car trunk, if only for the peace of mind it bestows when those you love are out on the road.

This genius gadget usually goes for $200, but HSN currently has it on sale for just $100. And it comes in four fun finishes, including a marbleized teal and white terrazzo.

Oh, and if you'd rather not pay that $100 all at once, got ahead and opt for five Flex Pay installments of just $20 instead. Plus, if you're a first-time HSN shopper, you can grab an extra $10 off with code HELLO10.

A two-foot air hose is included. (Photo: HSN)

Having a Mophie Go Air Jumpstarter is like having roadside assistance riding along with you at all times.

Dead car battery? No problem. The Mophie Go Air Jumpstarter can bring your vehicle back to life. No need to connect to a second car; this device has the power to give you that jumpstart on its own. It even comes with jumper cables. And you don’t have to worry about your Mophie Go Air running out of juice. It can jump-start a car 83 times on a single charge.

But it's not all about reviving your engine; the Mophie Go Air can also juice up your smartphone or tablet. With its built-in air compressor, this device can even fill low tires (not to mention bike tires, basketballs, rafts and more). It comes with an interchangeable air nozzle kit and 2-foot hose extender.

Put it all together and you've got an everyday lifesaver and a stalwart emergency device.Great for new drivers, parents, anyone you love, and anyone making plans for an epic road trip.

At about 10-by-5 inches, the Mophie Go Air is about the size of a book. It won’t take up a lot of space in the car. And it will make a big difference — allowing you to exhale, relax and know that your people are safe on the road. Grab it before it sells out!

