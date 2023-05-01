I swear, these cozy mop slippers make spring cleaning fun — and they're on sale for about $1 a pop
When my mom cooks (which is all the time), she always has a paper towel under each foot. She slides around her small kitchen from counter to stove to fridge catching drips as they hit the floor. “Clean as you go” is her cheery mantra, and she totally walks the talk. My house isn’t nearly as clean as hers; I can’t even dream of conjuring her level of enthusiasm for perpetual vacuuming and daily dusting. These days, my place is extra messy, so when a friend sent me the link for these chenille dust-mop slippers, I clicked. Spring cleaning, here we come!
M-jump Duster Mop Slippers Shoes Cover
Not only are these clever cleaners an eco-upgrade to my mom’s floor-maintenance method, but they're also an absolute steal. At four pairs for only $11, these are a spring cleaning no-brainer. Would these clean-as-you-go slippers improve the condition of my weary home? Only one way to find out.
Yay, my mop slippers are here!
I thank the Amazon Prime guy and bust open the package. As promised, it contains four pairs of chenille mop slippers — one pair each of purple, blue, neon green and bright orange. I open the purple for closer inspection. They’re stretchy and soft, like very substantial peds (remember peds?) with nice-quality elastic around the top for a good fit.
I slip them onto my bare feet and discover that these little beauties are more intelligently designed than I realized. The outside has the long “pile” you see pictured. The inside has rows of a finer chenille, so they’re soft and soothing on my feet (my bunions say “ahhh”). It occurs to me they’re actually reversible.
Putting these babies to the test
These comfy-furry mop slippers (“comfurry”?) can slide over shoes, but I choose to ride bareback (I don’t usually wear shoes in the house anyway).
My kitchen floor is made of wood-looking plastic. My first concern is that the chenille will be slippery. But it’s not at all. It has just enough grip, just enough slide, and I’m able to “clean as I go” like my mom — except I’m actually cleaning up from last night’s dinner while making this morning’s coffee. This is fun. I turn on some music and find myself skating around the kitchen, lunging here and there. I’m picking up specks while getting some much-needed functional exercise.
Next surface — actual hardwood. Doing yoga in my living room means an intimate downward-dog view of the film of dust that collects under the coffee table and elsewhere. I shimmy over there and swipe trouble spots with my super-powered chenille feet, then strike a downward dog to check my work. Clean as a whistle.
White-and-black tile in the bathroom shows dirt more than anything else in the house. I decide to flip one chenille slipper inside out so I can do “detail work.” Turns out I’m a genius. Not only does the finer side of the slipper pick up specks of dirt from the grouted spots between tiles, but it also inspires me to run a pointed foot along the metal baseboard — where dust loves to live. Swish, clean in a second, no bending over, no paper towels to add to the landfill. A win-win.
The wood stairs are my nemesis when it comes to dust. Back to my Old West metaphor, it seems like a place tumbleweeds park for a rest. Moving top to bottom, I give each step a quick corner-to-corner sweep. Voila.
Versatile and easy to wash
Now I’m inspired. I decide to take things to the next level. I open the blue pair and fit one of the slippers onto the end of a mop. I go after some webs in a ceiling corner of my bedroom — a little cluster only visible at night with the bed lamps, which I never remember to get in the day when I’m cleaning. I nail it, then go room to room, slippers on my feet and one in the air, spot-cleaning all upper corners.
I come back with a very well-used mop slipper in need of a wash. I shake off the loose dirt outside, then drop it in the sink with the purple pair. Warm water, a drop of detergent, swish, swish, quick rinse. I ring out my mop slippers, then drape them on the shower rod. Because the soft poly is quick-drying, my mop slippers are ready for deployment a few hours later, good as new.
The verdict
Floor-cleaning, fitness and fun in an $11 purchase? These mop slippers are my new favorite find. I slip them on each morning when I get out of bed, and my feet feel warm and cared for. Throughout the day they get me off my butt and onto my feet. Instead of noting (with dread) a smattering of crumbs or a film of dust, I attack it on my way to check the mail or while making lunch.
I decide to put two pairs upstairs and two pairs downstairs. I hoard the orange pair for when I have the motivation to tackle the basement. Cold concrete floor, I’m coming for you. But not right now.
For the moment, I’ll sit right here, sipping tea, with my feet encased in cozy chenille. Clean as you go. That’s my motto. But first? Relax and enjoy.
M-jump Duster Mop Slippers Shoes Cover
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Storage and organization
Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer$20 $25Save $5
Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags$13 $17Save $4 with coupon
Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags$15 $33Save $18 with coupon
Hakday Hanger Stacker Organizer Stand$6 $13Save $7
Auto
Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets$10 $15Save $5
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7 $13Save $6
Fbb Phone Mount for Car$12 $40Save $28
Fix-a-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat Tire Repair and Inflator$9 $13Save $5 with coupon
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$20 $50Save $30
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100 $500Save $400
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$150 $600Save $450
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110 $400Save $290 with coupon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$31 $40Save $9
iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum$210 $350Save $140
Tikom Robot Vacuum and Mop$159 $300Save $141 with coupon
Yeedi Vac Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$190 $350Save $160
Kitchen
Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set$25 $65Save $40
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer$13 $30Save $17
McCook MC29 15-Piece Knife Set$53 $130Save $77 with coupon
Seropy Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack$9 $13Save $4
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$12 $30Save $18
KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Mat$16 $36Save $20
Home
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit$40 $100Save $60
FDW Patio Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set$60 $100Save $40
Gunji Zero Gravity Lawn Chair Set of 2$87 $110Save $23
M-jump Duster Slippers$11 $12Save $1
Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack$19 $30Save $11 with coupon
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter$17 $20Save $2