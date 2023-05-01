I swear, these cozy mop slippers make spring cleaning fun — and they're on sale for about $1 a pop

When my mom cooks (which is all the time), she always has a paper towel under each foot. She slides around her small kitchen from counter to stove to fridge catching drips as they hit the floor. “Clean as you go” is her cheery mantra, and she totally walks the talk. My house isn’t nearly as clean as hers; I can’t even dream of conjuring her level of enthusiasm for perpetual vacuuming and daily dusting. These days, my place is extra messy, so when a friend sent me the link for these chenille dust-mop slippers, I clicked. Spring cleaning, here we come!

Amazon M-jump Duster Mop Slippers Shoes Cover $11 $12 Save $1 Slip on these genius microfiber slippers to rid your floor of dust, fluff and more. It'll be the most fun you've ever had cleaning! $11 at Amazon

Not only are these clever cleaners an eco-upgrade to my mom’s floor-maintenance method, but they're also an absolute steal. At four pairs for only $11, these are a spring cleaning no-brainer. Would these clean-as-you-go slippers improve the condition of my weary home? Only one way to find out.

Yay, my mop slippers are here!

I thank the Amazon Prime guy and bust open the package. As promised, it contains four pairs of chenille mop slippers — one pair each of purple, blue, neon green and bright orange. I open the purple for closer inspection. They’re stretchy and soft, like very substantial peds (remember peds?) with nice-quality elastic around the top for a good fit.

I slip them onto my bare feet and discover that these little beauties are more intelligently designed than I realized. The outside has the long “pile” you see pictured. The inside has rows of a finer chenille, so they’re soft and soothing on my feet (my bunions say “ahhh”). It occurs to me they’re actually reversible.

Mop slippers will make you dance while you dust. (Photo: Amazon)

Putting these babies to the test

These comfy-furry mop slippers (“comfurry”?) can slide over shoes, but I choose to ride bareback (I don’t usually wear shoes in the house anyway).

My kitchen floor is made of wood-looking plastic. My first concern is that the chenille will be slippery. But it’s not at all. It has just enough grip, just enough slide, and I’m able to “clean as I go” like my mom — except I’m actually cleaning up from last night’s dinner while making this morning’s coffee. This is fun. I turn on some music and find myself skating around the kitchen, lunging here and there. I’m picking up specks while getting some much-needed functional exercise.

Next surface — actual hardwood. Doing yoga in my living room means an intimate downward-dog view of the film of dust that collects under the coffee table and elsewhere. I shimmy over there and swipe trouble spots with my super-powered chenille feet, then strike a downward dog to check my work. Clean as a whistle.

White-and-black tile in the bathroom shows dirt more than anything else in the house. I decide to flip one chenille slipper inside out so I can do “detail work.” Turns out I’m a genius. Not only does the finer side of the slipper pick up specks of dirt from the grouted spots between tiles, but it also inspires me to run a pointed foot along the metal baseboard — where dust loves to live. Swish, clean in a second, no bending over, no paper towels to add to the landfill. A win-win.

The wood stairs are my nemesis when it comes to dust. Back to my Old West metaphor, it seems like a place tumbleweeds park for a rest. Moving top to bottom, I give each step a quick corner-to-corner sweep. Voila.

Versatile and easy to wash

Now I’m inspired. I decide to take things to the next level. I open the blue pair and fit one of the slippers onto the end of a mop. I go after some webs in a ceiling corner of my bedroom — a little cluster only visible at night with the bed lamps, which I never remember to get in the day when I’m cleaning. I nail it, then go room to room, slippers on my feet and one in the air, spot-cleaning all upper corners.

I come back with a very well-used mop slipper in need of a wash. I shake off the loose dirt outside, then drop it in the sink with the purple pair. Warm water, a drop of detergent, swish, swish, quick rinse. I ring out my mop slippers, then drape them on the shower rod. Because the soft poly is quick-drying, my mop slippers are ready for deployment a few hours later, good as new.

How do I love these? Let me count the ways. (Photo: Amazon)

The verdict

Floor-cleaning, fitness and fun in an $11 purchase? These mop slippers are my new favorite find. I slip them on each morning when I get out of bed, and my feet feel warm and cared for. Throughout the day they get me off my butt and onto my feet. Instead of noting (with dread) a smattering of crumbs or a film of dust, I attack it on my way to check the mail or while making lunch.

I decide to put two pairs upstairs and two pairs downstairs. I hoard the orange pair for when I have the motivation to tackle the basement. Cold concrete floor, I’m coming for you. But not right now.

For the moment, I’ll sit right here, sipping tea, with my feet encased in cozy chenille. Clean as you go. That’s my motto. But first? Relax and enjoy.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Storage and organization

Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags $13 $17 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags $15 $33 Save $18 with coupon See at Amazon

Hakday Hanger Stacker Organizer Stand $6 $13 Save $7 See at Amazon

Auto

Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Fbb Phone Mount for Car $12 $40 Save $28 See at Amazon

Fix-a-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat Tire Repair and Inflator $9 $13 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $20 $50 Save $30 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $150 $600 Save $450 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $400 Save $290 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $31 $40 Save $9 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum $210 $350 Save $140 See at Amazon

Tikom Robot Vacuum and Mop $159 $300 Save $141 with coupon See at Amazon

Yeedi Vac Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $190 $350 Save $160 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer $13 $30 Save $17 See at Amazon

McCook MC29 15-Piece Knife Set $53 $130 Save $77 with coupon See at Amazon

Seropy Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack $9 $13 Save $4 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $12 $30 Save $18 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Mat $16 $36 Save $20 See at Amazon

Home

Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $40 $100 Save $60 See at Amazon

FDW Patio Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set $60 $100 Save $40 See at Amazon

Gunji Zero Gravity Lawn Chair Set of 2 $87 $110 Save $23 See at Amazon

M-jump Duster Slippers $11 $12 Save $1 See at Amazon

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $19 $30 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon