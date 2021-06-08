I swear, these cozy mop slippers make cleaning fun — and they’re $2 a pair at Amazon

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When my mom cooks (which is all the time), she always has a paper towel under each foot. She slides around her small kitchen from counter to stove to fridge catching drips as they hit the floor. “Clean as you go” is her cheery mantra, and she totally walks the talk.

My house isn’t nearly as clean as hers; I can’t even dream of conjuring her level of enthusiasm for perpetual vacuuming and daily dusting. And these days my place is extra messy.

But if there’s one thing I’ve learned this past year, it’s that little things can make a big difference. So when a friend sent me the link for these chenille dust-mop slippers, I clicked. Not only were these clever cleaners an eco-upgrade to my mom’s floor-maintenance method, but they were also an absolute steal. At five pairs for $11, they were a no-brainer. Would these clean-as-you-go slippers improve the condition of my weary home? Only one way to find out.

Yay my mop slippers are here!

Whenever a package arrives these days, it’s like the Wells Fargo Wagon coming to the prairie. Humanity! Stuff! Hope! I thank the Amazon Prime guy and bust open the package. As promised, it contains five pairs of chenille mop slippers—one pair each of purple, blue, neon green, pink and bright orange. I open the purple for closer inspection. They’re stretchy and soft, like very substantial peds (remember peds?) with nice-quality elastic around the top for a good fit.

I slip them onto my bare feet and discover that these little beauties are more intelligently designed than I realized. The outside has the long “pile” you see pictured. The inside has rows of a finer chenille, so they’re soft and soothing on my feet (my bunions say “aaaaaaaaah”). It occurs to me they’re actually reversible.

Shop it: Acronde Duster Mop Slippers, $11 for five assorted colors, amazon.com

Putting these babies to the test

These comfy-furry mop slippers (“comfurry”?) can slide over shoes, but I choose to ride bareback (I don’t usually wear shoes in the house anyway).

My kitchen floor is made of wood-looking plastic. My first concern is that the chenille will be slippery. But it’s not at all. It has just enough grip, just enough slide, and I’m able to “clean as I go” like my mom—except I’m actually cleaning up from last night’s dinner while making this morning’s coffee. This is fun. I turn on some music and find myself skating around the kitchen, lunging here and there. I’m picking up specks while getting some much-needed functional exercise.

Next surface—actual hardwood. Like a lot of people, I’ve been doing everything from home. Zoom yoga in the living room means an intimate downward-dog view of the film of dust that collects under the coffee table and elsewhere. I shimmy over there and swipe trouble spots with my super-powered chenille feet, then strike a downward dog to check my work. Clean as a whistle.

White-and-black tile in the bathroom shows dirt more than anything else in the house. I decide to flip one chenille slipper inside out so I can do “detail work.” Turns out I’m a genius. Not only does the finer side of the slipper pick up specks of dirt from the grouted spots between tiles, but it also inspires me to run a pointed foot along the metal baseboard—where dust loves to live. Swish, clean in a second, no bending over, no paper towels to add to the landfill. A win-win.

The wood stairs are my nemesis when it comes to dust. Back to my Old West metaphor, it seems like a place tumbleweeds park for a rest. Moving top to bottom, I give each step a quick corner-to-corner sweep. Voila.

Versatile and easy to wash

Now I’m inspired. I decide to take things to the next level. I open the blue pair and fit one of the slippers onto the end of a mop. I go after some webs in a ceiling corner of my bedroom—a little cluster only visible at night with the bed lamps, which I never remember to get in the day when I’m cleaning. I nail it, then go room to room, slippers on my feet and one in the air, spot cleaning all upper corners.

I come back with a very well-used mop slipper in need of a wash. I shake off the loose dirt outside, then drop it in the sink with the purple pair. Warm water, a drop of detergent, swish, swish, quick rinse. I ring out my mop slippers, then drape them on the shower rod. Because the soft poly is quick drying, my mop slippers are ready for deployment a few hours later, good as new.

The verdict

Floor-cleaning, fitness, and fun in an $11 purchase? These mop slippers are my favorite find since that mask I can actually breathe through. I slip them on each morning when I get out of bed, and my feet feel warm and cared for. Throughout the day they get me off my butt and onto my feet. Instead of noting (with dread) a smattering of crumbs or a film of dust, I attack it on my way to check the mail or while making lunch.

I decide to keep four pairs for myself—two for upstairs, two for downstairs—and drop off the green pair for my friend Wendy (because everyone can use a funny-but-practical gift right now). I hoard the orange pair for when I have motivation to tackle the basement. Cold concrete floor, I’m coming for you. But not right now.

For the moment, I’ll sit right here, sipping tea, with my feet encased in cozy chenille. Clean as you go. That’s my motto. But first? Relax and enjoy.

