Montour Night Out features largest night of exhibits yet

Jun. 13—DANVILLE — Rock climbing walls, interactive video games, hands-on experience with a state police helicopter and not just one, but two massive bouncy houses were just a few of the attractions engaged crowds of kids at Montour Night Out on Wednesday evening.

Just driving by Washies Playground, a crowd of children could be seen gathered around a vehicle watching volunteer emergency responders demonstrate a vehicle extraction.

Grayson Factor, 6, was very engaged in the demonstration, which lasted 21 minutes. Factor said the emergency responders involved in the extraction got it done quickly.

Numerous exhibits featuring county officials, firefighters, police officers and more were set up throughout the event for perusal.

The National Guard was present, with one of only four rock climbing walls in the state as well as an interactive video game setup.

The Pennsylvania State Police also flew in via helicopter, which they displayed on the baseball field throughout the event for families to observe and explore.

Factor said his favorite activity was squirting water at one of the fire trucks.

Aerith Whitesell, 6, is a veteran of the first responder-themed events and said this is her third year attending.

Whitesell was very excited to jump in the bounce houses and said she enjoyed ice cream, which was provided for free at the event.

According to her mom, Whitesell looks forward to the first responder event every year.

Though National Night Out is traditionally held in August, having the Montour County event in June had several benefits, one of which being a bit of a lower temperature, according to event organizers.

Often times, attractions like the rock climbing wall and helicopter are not available for the entirety of the evening on National Night Out because they are requested everywhere, according to Brad Bason, chairman of the Montour County Criminal Justice Advisory Board.

"Tonight, we are able to have them here for the entire two hours," Bason said.

Wednesday's event featured more exhibits than any previous year, Bason said.

Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said she was thrilled with the community turnout.

"The kids are having a great time," Mattis said. "It's a good, fun, family night."

Montour County Commissioner and volunteer fire fighter Trevor Finn noted everything at Montour Night Out was free for the community, ice cream, Rita's ice and hot dogs included.

"As first responders, we value our community and this is our way of giving back," Finn said.