Your Monthly Love Horoscope for November 2023

Aries

A new month begins with both the warm sun and intense Mars in powerful, strong-willed Scorpio, so no matter what situation you’re in, there’s little chance of you backing down. You go just as hard whether you’re flirting with someone new or arguing with your long-term partner, which is kind of foolish and badass at the same time!

On November 8, loving Venus enters pleasant Libra and your relationship zone, putting a casual spin on romance. You’re an expert negotiator and fair-minded ref now, so you make an excellent mediator when it comes to other people’s love lives. In fact, Aries, you might say you’re a lot better at giving advice than you are at taking it right now.

The vital sun makes its move from secretive Scorpio to fellow spitfire Sagittarius on the twenty-second, filling your love life with adventure and excitement. You’re ready to see where your next romantic journey takes you, and you can’t wait for what’s next. Not having any expectations one way or the other helps.

Your fierce leader Mars also links up with expansive Sagittarius on November 24, advising you to shoot your shot. Now that the bold Archer is influencing action-packed Mars, it’s time to take the next step. Ask them out. Pop the question. Make your move and don’t look back.







Taurus

Your lovely leader Venus is opposing dreamy Neptune on November 3, which can create a tense environment for love. Decisions regarding matters of the heart are confusing at best, and you’re hesitant to make any final choices. That’s good, Taurus. Just wait until you’re more comfortable before you move your next chess piece.

On the sixth, a Venus-Pluto trine in earth signs materializes and reminds you to pay attention to your reputation. Are people saying nasty things about your love life behind your back or gossiping about it on social media? It’s important for you to set your haters straight before they try to ruin things for you.

On November 8, Venus moves into laid-back Libra and your house of routine, which is a signal for you to get a little more casual when it comes to love. If you have any dates planned (with someone totally new or an SO), make sure they’re flexible. Having to be on a tight schedule isn’t that much of a turn-on.

The powerful sun leaves your moody opposite sign Scorpio for bright, fiery Sagittarius on the twenty-second, urging you to expand your horizons. It’s exhilarating to do something you’ve never done before either solo or with a partner. You’ll be screaming more, more, MORE for sure at some point during this exciting transit!







Gemini

The opposition between your clever leader Mercury and revolutionary Uranus that develops on November 4 gives you plenty to think about. Is your love life going exactly as planned, or do you have some regret about your recent actions? It’s never too late to change, Gemini.

As mental Mercury pairs up with fiery Archer Sagittarius and your adventure zone on the ninth, it’s on! Take romantic dares. Do something risky. Even a little bit dangerous. YOLO, right?!

November 15 brings a harmonious Mercury-Venus sextile that advocates for having fun conversations and spending time with friends. You don’t have to spill any intimate details if you don’t want to, but it’s refreshing to vent about your love life with your besties and laugh off everything from awkward sex to heartache.

A full moon lands in your sign on the twenty-seventh, giving you a mental energy boost and helping you get ready for the upcoming holiday season. Where does love fall on your priority list? It’s never too early to start making romantic plans. Could this be the year you introduce someone new to the whole family or propose on Christmas Eve?







Cancer

It’s easy to get lost in a sea of emotion when your watery, introverted sign is hosting asteroid Vesta as it goes retrograde on November 2. It’s natural to have regret over lost love, but obsessing over it can be a problem. If you (or the people closest to you) think your behavior is unhealthy, there’s no shame in getting help.

Smart Saturn goes direct while in intuitive Pisces on the fourth, which should help you put up emotional boundaries if yours have fallen down lately. Being emotionally vulnerable is brave sometimes, but doing it around the wrong people can be dangerous. Don’t ignore your gut instincts.

If you’ve been holding on to an unhealthy romantic attachment or fixation, the new moon in transformative Scorpio on November 13 can help you let go. Feel all the feels, go through the stages of grieving, and then let that sh*t go. You’re worth it, Cancer.

Your emotional leader moon experiences her full stage while in Gemini on the twenty-seventh, highlighting your psychic powers and adding karma to the mix. You know that strong feeling you get when you’re around people you really click with? That’s the universal matchmaker doing its thing. If you don’t think “meant to be” exists, you’re wrong.







Leo

The sun, cosmic hottie and your planetary leader, is sizzling when paired with sexy Scorpio early this month. And your usual charm has a hint of mystery mixed in with a trace of danger. You love to keep people guessing. Even if you’ve been with your partner for years, they’ll be keeping a close eye on you now.

Savvy Saturn goes direct in receptive Pisces and your house of sex and transformation on the fourth, which opens some new doors for you. Expanding your knowledge base when it comes to intimacy can help you really let go, Leo. And once the inhibitions are gone, look out!

On November 17, a sexy, powerful sun-Mars conjunction in penetrating Scorpio puts you in charge and helps you make a romantic move you’ve been too afraid or nervous to make lately. With this confident energy backing you up, there’s very little you can’t do. Just make sure you use your powers for good, not evil.

When the sun moves into stunning Sagittarius on the twenty-second, romantic adventure awaits. You deserve to have some excitement in your love life, and this daring transit helps you step out of your comfort zone and do something wild. If you already have an SO, bring them along for the ride. Single Lions, expect to meet someone special far from home.





Virgo

Your information-seeking leader Mercury is linked to investigative Scorpio when it opposes unpredictable Uranus on November 4, so get ready to uncover all kinds of interesting facts. And just a friendly warning: once you see it, you can’t unsee it, Virgo, so make sure you want to go down that road!

On the ninth, Mercury leaves suspicious Scorpio for fiery Sagittarius, which could result in you saying some things in the heat of the moment that you immediately want to take back. But guess what? Like we said above, once it’s out there, it’s out there, and there’s no taking it back. Living with your impulsive actions is just part of this spontaneous transit.

November 15 brings a harmonious Mercury-Venus sextile that can help you relax and not worry so much about what’s going to come out of your mouth. This charming aspect helps your words sound a lot less critical and judgmental than they actually are.

You’re ready to take the initiative during the dedicated Mars-Pluto sextile on the twenty-first, and your extra energy and stamina help you show how committed you are to making a new or existing relationship work. Just don’t get so focused on your own agenda that you don’t take the other person’s feelings into consideration.







Libra

Your beautiful leader Venus is partnered with detailed Virgo to start the month, and the thoughtful Venus-Pluto earth trine that happens on November 6 adds some much-needed perspective and clarification to your love life. Doing a deep dive into the facts really helps.

On the eighth, Venus leaves practical Virgo for your peace-seeking sign, so you’re open to negotiation. Your fair, balanced mind wants to avoid confrontation at all costs, but you’ll “go there” if it’s the only way to get your point across. Compromising, however, is the ultimate outcome that you seek in all your personal interactions.

You’re full of clever banter and charming flirtation tactics during the Mercury-Venus sextile on November 15, and whether or not you plan on following up with what you say isn’t really the point. You have a unique way of making your SO or someone new feel like they’re the only person in the room, Libra, which is an amazing gift.

When the Gemini full moon shows up on the twenty-seventh, it fills your head with details that might or might not be useless. You can easily impress a current or potential partner with your trivia knowledge now, but what if they’re looking for a little more substance? Deep conversations aren’t your strength during this restless lunation, tbh. Stick to small talk.







Scorpio

Your sultry sign is ruling the sun, Mercury, and Mars as the month begins, which can spell trouble for anyone you’re dating or coupled with. How is it that you can be one of the most attractive and frustrating signs out there?! Embrace your enigmatic personality fully, Scorpio.

The moon is new in your first house on November 13, welcoming in a time of life-changing energy. You have the power now to make adjustments to your love life that will alter the course of events forever. Do you dare take the next step? Once you get some momentum going, nothing can stop you.

Asteroid Pallas joins the party in your sexy sign on the nineteenth, allowing you to peel back the veil of a romantic situation and finally see it for what it truly is. You had a hunch that there was more to it than you could see, but now you know for sure. You’re definitely not in Kansas anymore, Dorothy!

Your action star co-leader Mars leaves your sign for risk-taking Sagittarius on November 24, giving you the nerve to finally do something you’ve been talking about all month. Some people will be surprised that you’re finally taking the leap, but others will loudly cheer you on from the sidelines. You’re doing it. Congratulations.







Sagittarius

A trying opposition between the bright sun and your fateful home planet Jupiter on November 2 sets a tense vibe for the month. You want to believe the best, but you fear the worst. When it comes to love during this off-balance aspect, “caution” is the buzzword.

Chatty Mercury leaves quiet Scorpio for your passionate first house on the ninth, enabling you to finally say some things that have been on your mind. Your brain is working more quickly and processing things more easily and with less suspicion, which should help you cut through the BS and get to the truth.

You’re all smiles when the sun partners with your adventurous sign on November 22, because you truly feel like yourself for the first time in a while. Your soul is fully energized, Sagittarius, and you’re ready for your next romantic adventure. Talking with interesting people leads to love. If you’re in a relationship, taking a spontaneous trip together will rekindle the passion.

On the twenty-fourth and twenty-fifth, dominant Mars and abundant Ceres enter your first house and put you in an optimistic mood about the future. No matter what’s happening in your love life now, things can always get better. Realizing that has you really looking forward to what’s to come!







Capricorn

Early in the month, your serious home planet Saturn leaves its retrograde cycle while partnered with sensitive Pisces on November 4. As the haziness of the past couple months is revealed, the reality of your romantic status sets in. If you have any regrets, Capricorn, it’s time to dig in and reverse any damage that’s been done recently.

On the sixth, goddess Venus is in strict Virgo when she trines deep-thinking Pluto in your motivated sign, giving you some great ideas for how to get an advantage. Love isn’t about winning and losing, but you still want to be a step ahead of your romantic rivals. Be cautious about mixing business with pleasure now.

The chance for a fresh start is presented during the sun-Pluto sextile on November 20, but are you ready to make a clean break? When one door opens, another one closes, and walking through it often means leaving a lot of stuff behind. If you’re not ready, the Universe understands.

A Gemini full moon on the twenty-seventh can help you get some closure before moving on, but you tend to miss a lot of details during this restless, scattered lunation. If you get distracted and forget to address important issues before you leave, it will be hard to forgive yourself.







Aquarius

On November 4, subtle Mercury in Scorpio opposes your unusual leader Uranus in Taurus, creating an uneven energy that can lead to romantic headaches and heartaches. Hopefully, the confusion won’t last for long, but the more stubborn you are, the more unpleasant things could get. You might have to give up something you want just to keep the peace.

The romantic vibe changes quite a bit when Venus leaves earthy Virgo for kindred air sign Libra on the eighth, bringing a sense of freedom and open-mindedness when it comes to love and relationships. If you’re looking for a partner, a curious Gemini is a good match now.

On November 11, a Mars-Uranus opposition complicates things and can throw a lot of awkwardness your way. You can normally ignore rude comments about your love life, but gossip and negativity inexplicably bother you right now. Remember, though, that even if you delete a nasty response off your social media, someone probably already took a screenshot of it!

The full moon in like-minded Gemini on the twenty-seventh can help wash away the past few weeks and act like a palate cleanser for your love life. Clear your mind of the negativity and get ready to move on. Honestly, Aquarius, with your social life getting busier during this lunation, you don’t have any time for haters.







Pisces

Big-time cosmic teacher Saturn is traveling with your creative sign when it leaves its retrograde cycle on November 4, opening you up to receive some romantic lessons that have been presented to you recently. We know you don’t want to face things head-on, Pisces, but it can be life changing when you do during this transit.

The new moon is in regenerative fellow water sign Scorpio on the thirteenth, which helps you create new beginnings at your own pace. Trusting people takes a while for you, which intensifies during this private lunation, so you’re not going to give in to anyone who tries to rush you.

Energetic Mars gives your romantic home planet Neptune a boost when they meet in a trine on November 17, so get ready to spend some cozy time with someone you’re really into. Whether you’re spending quiet nights at home with bae or flirting with your crush in front of a bonfire, the heat is obvious. Make the first move.

When you put in a lot of effort during the square between the sun and Saturn in your gentle sign, you probably won’t see your work pay off anytime soon. There are a lot of cosmic blockages surrounding this aspect dashing the hopes of romantics like you everywhere. We’re not saying to give up, but maybe wait for a better time to try your hardest.





