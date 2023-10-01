



Your Monthly Work Horoscope for October 2023. Discover your Monthly Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

A solar eclipse in your opposing sign of Libra on October 14 is an absolutely fantastic way to help you understand lessons of leadership. The overall vibe will force you to embrace the ideas of others and contemplate using them in your career. You might feel extra support from your peers and colleagues at this time, putting you at the top of your game and in a position of authority.

You’re going to feel the lunar wave of the eclipse on the twenty-eighth. This lunar event might even mean that your desire to show off your inventive side will have to take priority over other precedents and expectations at work. It’s also a vibration that will trigger you to step out of your normal routine and create unique processes that benefit your career. One thing’s for sure: your power is activated, so use it to your advantage.







Taurus

With the sun, Mercury, and Mars adding energy to your house of partnerships and contracts, you might find that there are many opportunities for you to choose from. Even though there’s a lot of activity and energy, it would be best to take your time making decisions. You don’t want to rush into something that isn’t the right career choice for you just to make money.

In true Taurus form, give yourself a week or two to ruminate over your final decision. The reason is because you’re looking and longing for a sustainable and long-term relationship. Seek advice from those you trust before committing and signing any contracts. Ask for more information, and make sure you know the whole scope of work before taking anything on. You’ll be ready to announce your plans by the time of the lunar eclipse on October 28.







Gemini

Although you might want to take time off and relax this month, particularly during the solar eclipse in Libra on October 14, you could find that there are too many issues at the office for you to worry about your own needs. The reason is because the sun, Mercury, and Mars are in Scorpio, highlighting your sixth house of daily affairs and coworkers, so work matters could fill your mind with anxiety and stress.

There will be a lot of situations that require your complete attention during this time, which means that you won’t be able to take the break you’d hoped for. Stopping arguments, mediating disagreements, and acting as a sounding board for your colleagues will be essential at this time, even if it requires you to pause your personal life until the time of the lunar eclipse in Taurus on the twenty-eighth.







Cancer

You’re inundated with tasks and projects at work, but the main reflection presenting itself to you is how do you really feel about the work you’re doing? There are many emotional breakthroughs surfacing around you, making it difficult to separate your work life and personal life.

There’s a shift in your mood during the solar eclipse in Libra on October 14, allowing you to take a mature perspective despite another individual’s inability to fully discern their own behavior. Expanding your vision will help create a more peaceful immediate working environment, even with all the messages filling your in-box.

When the lunar eclipse in Taurus occurs on the twenty-eighth, you’ll see that there are plenty of surprises in the wings. You might even get a strong recommendation for a lead that can bring more optimistic connections if you play your cards right.







Leo

There is a lot of tenacious energy simmering beneath the surface this month. With the sun, Mercury, and Mars aspecting the personal part of your chart, you’re motivated to step outside your comfort zone and take a big professional risk. The only issue is that you’re worried about what others will think if it goes awry.

The solar eclipse in Libra on October 14 helps you narrow your thoughts and make proper decisions about your evolving career. The lunar eclipse two weeks later is when you’ll be ready to implement them. Keep in mind that there will be a lot of back and forth in between these dates. The lunar eclipse will solidify the choices you make and end any indecision or hesitation. Believe in yourself and everything will fall into place. You can make anything happen as long as you’re bold enough to grow and take chances.





Prepare yourself to take on each month with your personalized Monthly Horoscope!





Virgo

The month ahead gives you a chance to stand your ground in business dealings. The solar eclipse in Libra on October 14 allows you to speak your mind freely. For the first time in a long while you’ll be able to call the shots at the workplace and everyone will respect your opinion. Your confidence will be high, so no one will second-guess your choices. It will prove you can be the bold leader they’re looking for.

The caveat is that you might appear to be too aggressive in some matters, since the sun, Mercury, and Mars are in evocative Scorpio. As long as you can tone down your criticisms and focus on positive factors, you won’t have any communication problems at work. In fact, your professional, encouraging demeanor will be admired and appreciated by your coworkers and peers.







Libra

You will feel a shift for the better when Mercury aligns with your sun sign on October 4. This leads you into eclipse season with high spirits, and you’ll be able to have conversations about your long-term professional goals during the solar eclipse on the fourteenth.

The sun entering Scorpio on October 23 can be beneficial for your bank account. Your charismatic personality and ability to manifest abundance mean you’re going to see more money coming in than you have in a while.

The month concludes with a beneficial lunar eclipse that can help you financially. Mark the twenty-eighth on your calendar, because it could be when you get the raise you’ve been after and level up your job prospects. All the more reason why you should embrace October and its cosmic energy with open arms.







Scorpio

The backward spin of Jupiter and Uranus in your house of partnerships could entail unexpectedly aligning professionally with a colleague or team that you worked with earlier on a project. Before you decide to commit to working exclusively with them, make sure that the contract is fair and favorable to all. If necessary and to avoid any foreseeable issues, try to sign the agreement before the eclipses on October 14 and October 28. These could indicate a change of heart on either side in business affairs.

The good news is that the sun, Mercury, and Mars are shining brightly on you at this time, giving you the chance to make professional moves. Don’t second-guess yourself, but stand firmly in your beliefs and choices. Your instincts are always right, and now it’s time to prove it to the boardroom.







Sagittarius

October is the perfect month to let yourself experiment and find your calling. The solar eclipse on October 14 gives you the motivation to take chances and implement some of your inventive ideas. You’ll be able to move professional matters forward that have been only in your mind and heart until now. For all you know, one could lead to a novel opportunity.

The lunar eclipse in Taurus on the twenty-eighth helps to cement your ideas by giving you the means to make them happen. Don’t let anything stand in your way. This means that you’ll feel the abundance of the professional opportunities in your sphere, especially the ones you manifest and bring to life through your determination and drive. The month can end on a high when you accomplish some of your lifelong goals and dreams in a short period of time.







Capricorn

This month could be a game changer for your career. An intense solar eclipse in the professional sector of your chart on October 14 offers you the opportunity to step into a new part of your career and embrace the future with open arms.

The sun entering the sign of Scorpio on the twenty-third offers a very helpful prospect for your bank account. Investments can show a return to prosperity and a healthy step in the right direction, especially when the lunar eclipse in Taurus on October 28 broadens your agenda and possibilities while allowing you to take financial and professional risks.

October concludes on a high note that helps you reclaim power in the office. You’re now in the mood to win and won’t take no for an answer, all the more reason why this is a pivotal month for you.







Aquarius

You can manifest anything you want on the professional front as long as it’s what you truly desire. The eclipse occurring in the personal sector of your chart is a catalyst for personal growth, which can lead to career success and advancement, but only if your heart is in it.

The sun, Mercury, and Mars are galvanizing the career sector of your chart, giving you a leg up and gusto to dive into your desires on the professional side of life. The caveat is that you might think you’re not being compensated as well as you should be, since you work hard and deserve pay that reflects your efforts. Don’t be shy about asking for a title change or more responsibilities. If you feel the figures work, then stay put. If not, it’s time to consider your options. There are better opportunities out there.







Pisces

The beginning of the month is all about good energy. As a leader and coworker, it’s important to give positive feedback on the work people are doing. A vote of confidence will go a long way to boost the morale of your team this month, especially when Venus enters Virgo on October 8 and Pluto turns direct two days later.

The last weeks of the month focus on making colleagues check their attitude for a better vibe at the office. When the sun enters Scorpio in the midst of eclipse season on the twenty-third, you’ll start to see a shift in your colleagues. With enthusiasm, your professional team can pivot into something better. If they’re led with kindness, they can become superstars. Therefore, it’s important to stay on course in October. No matter what adversity comes your way, be nice and smile every day.





What does your moon sign mean? Learn more about your emotional world with a Moon Sign Reading! 🌙