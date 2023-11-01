



Your Monthly Work Horoscope for November 2023. Discover your Monthly Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

November is a month in which you can change your outlook, if you’re ready to evolve the foundation within yourself. This can lead to major shifts in the direction you want to pursue regarding your career during the new moon in Scorpio on November 13. However, this won’t take flight for several months, but the time to manifest it is now.

When the sun and Mars move into Sagittarius on the twenty-second and twenty-fourth, respectively, you will be inclined to take a creative leap and invest a lot of your energy into these projects regarding your professional career.

Once Venus enters Libra on November 8, deep-seated issues with coworkers will be brought to your attention. A lot of the problem is that you both have different ways of expressing yourselves which is creating major miscommunications as well as tensions around the office.

Find common ground to breathe new life into these professional relationships during the full moon in Gemini on the twenty-seventh. Don’t rush things from transpiring at their own natural time to ensure they manifest themselves.







Taurus

When Venus moves into Libra on November 8 and Mars enters Sagittarius on November 24, it will bring aggressive actions and intense friction to the surface. These transits make you think about who the real “boss” is at work. You may be the one who’s doing all the work, while they take the glory.

The new moon in Scorpio on the thirteenth is giving you the incentive to start planning out the future of your career. Journal your feelings and goals to manifest your professional aspirations.

The sun’s move into Sagittarius on November 22, coupled with the Gemini full moon on November 27, ignites the positive vibes up in your career. Creativity will be at a high then, which is why it’s best to prepare your incentives out in the beginning of the month to ensure success. With the right direction and forethought, you can take things to the next level. You’ll be surprised by how many accolades you are given by your boss. This can lead you to a better space when it comes to work and your creative talents.







Gemini

This is a wonderful month for you to experience tremendous upgrades and business changes (if you’re open to it). Your outlook will take on a new level of awareness and can shift the focus toward your personal needs, including starting something more tangible for yourself. There is a great deal of autonomy being asked of you now.

Whether or not you own a business or you are generally working for yourself, allow Mercury’s shift into Sagittarius on November 9 to open your mind to something out of the norm and bring financial well-being.

You’ll be surprised by how much you can inspire yourself to make professional moves when the sun and Mars enter Sagittarius on the twenty-second and twenty-fourth, respectively. This will take you into the last week of the month on a high, especially during the full moon on November 27, which aligns with your sun sign. You’ll be able to elevate your personal brand and take part in exciting new projects. Be careful not to make any impetuous moves during Sagittarius season. Proceed with caution.







Cancer

The cosmic energy of November will make you rethink the direction that you are taking with your career and the plans that you have put into motion. The good news is that this will bring you to an emotional high, which will allow you to take leaps and bounds when it comes to jump-starting the new path of your career.

Money is coming your way during the quarter moon in Aquarius on November 20. This is a time of abundance and affluence, resulting from the creativity you infused in your projects during the new moon in Scorpio on the thirteenth. As long as you save your pennies for a rainy day, then you can be in a great situation to create a new relationship with money. Try paying off your debts to lead you to a freer financial place, one in which you can elevate and evolve your credit to new heights. This will also allow you to keep the money that you’re making from your raise and save up for anything special that you would like on the side.







Leo

Let the creative juices flow all month, Leo! Mercury’s ingress into Sagittarius on November 9 is an inspiring time for you to reinvent your creative and artistic pursuits at work. This will lead to a very lucrative payback brought into motion during last month’s lunar eclipse.

The only foreseeable issue is that your colleagues may be slightly jealous of your success. This will lead to passive-aggressive behavior from them during the quarter moon in Aquarius on November 20.

The only way to counter the negativity they’re throwing your way is to focus on the projects you are creatively and emotionally invested in. By focusing on what brings you joy, you will be able to finish the work that you’re doing quickly and move on to the next project during the full moon in Gemini on the twenty-seventh. Hopefully, that means that you won’t have to interact with the colleagues who are throwing you shade for a while. You can reap the benefits of your hard work then. Take time to celebrate your professional success.





Prepare yourself to take on each month with your personalized Monthly Horoscope!





Virgo

The first days of the month will be a little quiet when it comes to professional endeavors, but the energy swiftly changes and offers you a deep sense of security following the first week of November. When Venus enters Libra on November 8 and Mercury enters Sagittarius on November 9, you will feel as though your finances are at a high. This will lead you to a good place when it comes to negotiations at work in contracts and payments, as you won’t have to push hard to get the amount of cash that you want from your superiors or the powers that be.

The full moon in Gemini on the twenty-seventh will be a time when everyone wants to spoil you with compliments and attention. Soak up all the good vibes. This lunation will make you cognizant and extra aware of the negotiations needed to be made in order to maintain equilibrium at the workplace. This is important to achieving a good reputation with your colleagues, giving extreme importance to professional contracts and relationships.







Libra

The alignment of Venus with your sun on November 8, and the new moon on November 13, offer an opportune time to ask for a raise from your boss. The good news is that you may actually receive the extra cash that you ask for (if you offer them a strong case). You may even receive news from your employer about a request for a raise at that time. This will make you extremely happy, as you will feel that your efforts and hard work are being appreciated at the office.

Be prepared to get more money than you had asked for or a title change to go with the money when the sun enters Sagittarius on the twenty-second.

This energy is followed up by the full moon in Gemini on November 27, which will give you more gusto to step up your professional game and make sweeping changes at work that will transform the office for the better. Now is the time to assert your voice. Don’t be afraid to speak up to get what you want.







Scorpio

The last days in the month of November focus on financially evolving your bank account. Until then, you’ll be focused on saving your finances and taking better care of the way you handle money.

It is quite possible that a raise you have been discussing with your boss will be available to you during the new moon on the thirteenth, which aligns with your sun. It is also quite possible that you will have a big financial loss through some investments that were made in the recent past, which will be the reason why you are trying to obtain money through your job or your side hustle.

When the sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, you may find that all of your financial problems are solved (at least temporarily). If you’re going to get paid more, then you will be expected to work hard as well.

The full moon in Gemini on the twenty-seventh is an inspirational time to put your best efforts forward at work. The payoff will be major and heighten your finances.







Sagittarius

The month ahead urges you to take time off from the daily grind and focus on rest and relaxation. The new moon in Scorpio on November 13 is a call for you to heal your body and mind. Doing so will prove to be pivotal when Mercury and Mars align with your sign on the ninth and twenty-fourth, respectively.

As the month moves forward, you can expect a major shift at work leading to a big promotion. Your solar return, which begins on November 22, secures you the cash and praise you’ve been longing for. But you won’t really be feeling the love until the full moon in Gemini on the twenty-seventh. Not only will you feel as though you’re an equal at the office, but you’ll finally be able to feel as though you’ve attained a sense of professional peace and balance.

By the end of November, you’ll be dealing with a whole new vibe and energy that will lead you to infinite success, as long as you don’t put too much pressure on yourself this month.







Capricorn

The month ahead brings up professional issues that have been buried beneath the surface at work. Problems with colleagues, your boss, and attaining your own personal goals will come into focus when Mercury enters Sagittarius on November 9. It’s not that you’re not wanting to work hard, like you’re more than willing to. The question and issue that you’re dealing with is more about whether this is the right path for you to pursue and if you wish to continue on it in the future.

As you roam through November, you’ll realize that your colleagues are frenemies, a vibe you’ll begin to notice when the sun moves into Sagittarius on the twenty-second.

The Gemini full moon on November 27 may inspire you to take a leap of faith and work out matters with your team. After all, it’s important to have a good rapport with your colleagues, even if it is surface level. You may decide to let the drama go and move forward in a positive direction with them.







Aquarius

You may feel as though you’re not being given the amount of attention and money that you deserve due to the minor frustration between Jupiter and Neptune on November 5. However, you won’t be making moves to look for another job yet, as you’re waiting to see how the deals you have been working on will go. Your financial and business prosperity is counting on your ability to step out into the world and let your voice be heard. You have very strong opinions, and you cannot hide what you are thinking under these skies.

The Scorpio new moon on the thirteenth inspires you to discuss your visions with colleagues and management. Odds are they will be inspired by your fresh outlook and take on matters. By November 22, they will want to draw up new contracts with you to be sure that the alliance is moving forward.

The last days of November are great for networking, so plan a fun business meeting with your associates and coworkers during the full moon in Gemini on the twenty-seventh.







Pisces

It’s time to boss up, Pisces! This means not settling for anything less than what you deserve when it comes to your career and salary. Although you tend to be passive, the Sagittarius stellium that occurs in the career sector of your chart is giving you the strength and motivation to get what you want and deserve starting on November 9, due to Mercury’s entrance into fierce Sagittarius.

When it comes to your career, Sagittarius season, which begins on the twenty-second, pushes you to assert your power. Think before you make a scene, as emotions will be high throughout the end of the month, especially when Mars glides into passionate Sagittarius on November 24 and urges you to reevaluate your contracts to make sure that you are being given all that was promised to you when you signed it.

The full moon in Gemini on the twenty-seventh gives you the time to reflect on your needs. This will motivate you to ask for your contract to be revised next month when Mercury retrograde begins.





What does your moon sign mean? Learn more about your emotional world with a Moon Sign Reading! 🌙