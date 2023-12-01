



Your Monthly Work Horoscope for December 2023.





Aries

December brings exciting news of financial triumph and entrepreneurial fervor. Your leadership skills become your greatest asset when navigating the business landscape. Follow your gut and don’t be afraid to take risks. People are willing to listen!

The new moon on December 12 encourages you to seize opportunities with confidence, potentially leading to significant financial gains. You will shine and be able to lead new projects or take over existing ones. Make sure you find balance, as your enthusiasm might want to bite off more than it can chew. You want to be grounded in strategic thinking. Mercury goes retrograde that same day, so try to tie up loose ends before then. This is a time when communication can get confusing.

Venus enters Sagittarius on the twenty-ninth, making collaboration with others a dream come true. Embrace your inner CEO and see how you and others will thrive under this dynamic influence.







Taurus

Financial stability and monetization share the stage this month, because you want to maximize on what you already have. Be careful, however, as Mercury goes retrograde on December 12. You want to make sure you stick to what you know works for sure. Your natural ability for financial prudence will be a guide for you. Make sure you look over everything with a detailed eye.

This is a great time to think about putting a bigger plan together, but do not act on it yet. If you already partner up with someone in a business, this will be a good time for you to work on unfinished business and perhaps find ways to save and or make some money. Your slow and steady nature is the key to navigating your finances. You want to make sure your foundation is solid. Try not to make any impulse purchases as you may get buyer’s remorse.







Gemini

Your finances become as versatile as your sign for the month of December. Be even more adaptable, as it will benefit you in the ever–changing business landscape. Get into the side gig game and watch your income streams diversify.

Although Mercury goes retrograde on December 12, do not be afraid to try new things. You will be pleasantly surprised. Use your social skills to build your ever–growing network. You are going to build a lot of professional connections this month. You may even be asked to help out on a project or two. Check social media or job boards for potential work. Think outside the box and venture into uncharted territory. Perhaps there is an industry you haven’t tried yet. The power of negotiation is with you as you venture into new markets and new projects. Stay flexible and be agile. The doors are opening for you to have long–term prosperity.







Cancer

Trust your intuition! You are a water sign, and a lot of things are based on your emotions, why not your finances? When considering making a new investment or decision, don’t let the opinions of others lead you astray. Consider them, but remember you have the last say. Your empathetic nature makes you a shoo–in for customer service needs and working relationships.

Be proactive in manifesting what you want for your career and bank account by using the energy of the new moon on December 12. Set those goals with deep intention and watch how things will work in your favor in the future.

It is also a great time to create goals for the new year that focus on your well–being. Try not to overextend yourself. Remember to take care of your needs first before considering the needs of others. By taking care of yourself and manifesting your destiny, you set the stage for success in 2024.







Leo

Get ready to show off this month. You will have ways to make some extra money or have more money than you thought you would. Don’t be shy about buying your loved ones gifts this holiday, but have some restraint, because you need to take care of yourself too. Embrace the spotlight at work and get ready to showcase your skills. Your professionalism is paying off.

The full moon on the twenty-sixth will give you a chance to review your year and show gratitude for everything you have acquired throughout it.

Venus, the planet of romance and riches, enters Sagittarius on December 29, and that can lead to making bold moves with a coworker and forming a dream team. Having a good reputation will also lead to a good review in the new year with a possible raise. Be unstoppable this month. Your leadership and diplomacy skills are pulling you through!





Virgo

This month, it’s crucial for you to make plans and set goals. Use the energy of Mercury retrograde, starting on December 12, to help you review your budgets, cut unnecessary expenses, and focus on good money management.

Use the energy of the new moon on that day to set an intention for financial stability. Focus on what you can do to get closer to your goals.

This would also be a good month to streamline how you work. You are already disciplined and have a good head on your shoulders, but there are opportunities to optimize your workflow. It wouldn’t hurt to get a head start on your taxes either. Be your accountant’s dream client by gathering all your necessary paperwork. Remember to stick to your budget and be efficient when buying gifts. This will ensure that you are on the right path to achieving your long-term goals for prosperity.







Libra

This month brings a perfect balance between your work life and your finances. Make sure to stay on top of your expenses to stay within budget. Overspending won’t do you any good. You want to make sure your financial decisions align with your core values.

It’s also a great time to hang out with your work bestie. It’s time you joined forces and thought of a neat project to do outside of work or at the office.

Your diplomatic nature will help you and others during the Mercury retrograde that starts on December 12. You will be key in helping people communicate as well as get along. Don’t be surprised if this turns into an opportunity to be put on multiple projects at work. You are getting noticed. The end of the year will prove to be prosperous for you if you keep a good balance between work, finances, and your personal life.







Scorpio

The final month of the year brings big changes for you. It’s time to embrace change and innovation as you find new ways to do things as well as new opportunities. It’s time to get rid of poor spending habits and focus on good investments or even start a savings account. You're adaptable and resilient, allowing for any challenges that come your way to be conquered.

Use the energy of the new moon on December 12 to make plans, lists, and goals. You might realize it is time to move on from where you are currently. It’s time to spread your wings and fly. You need to trust your instincts and let go of anything holding you back. If you aren’t getting the recognition you deserve, it is time to start somewhere else. Allow this energy to guide you and propel you into the next chapter of your life.







Sagittarius

The power of positive thinking is important for you and your finances and work life this month. You are the life of the party and know how to make everyone laugh with your humor and optimism. Your attitude will be a driving force to your success. Manifest goals at the new moon on December 12. Avoid taking any risks with new investments, but do focus on making long–term plans on where you want to go.

Networking will become easier toward the end of the month when Venus enters your sign. Do not be shy about making new connections. Now is the time. You are a people person and are well liked by your peers. Expand your horizons and embrace the spirit of exploration by learning from others. Your good attitude will pay off. Expect to be a favorite at the office as well as at home.







Capricorn

Your focus is key on being disciplined this month. Be punctual and make sure to not overpromise. Remember to be realistic with your goals to ensure long–term success. You have a methodical approach on how to achieve financial stability. It is one of the defining traits of your sign. Don’t be shy about spearheading projects or offering your savvy know-how. You know what you are talking about! Use the energy of the full moon on December 26 to ground your energy and make plans for the new year.

Mercury retrograde starts on the twelfth and will have you reevaluating your work relationships. Do not come to any conclusions until the new year. You need to stay grounded and not jump to conclusions. Communication can get mixed up at this time. Your determination and work ethic will reap rewards for you financially. Don’t be scared to see what else is out there. You may find a new opportunity to showcase your talents.







Aquarius

The end of the year sparks innovation and breakthroughs for your goals. You have always been drawn to cutting–edge ideas and are not afraid of using unconventional methods to get things done at work. Your forward thinking is what sets you apart from the rest. It is your time to shine. It’s a good time to connect with coworkers and collaborate on new ideas. You always bring a fresh perspective to the table.

Be careful of using new technologies or strategies during the Mercury retrograde, which begins on December 12. It will be a better time to streamline your process after the new year. Your openness to change and feedback will help you advance in your career. Listen closely to what your peers and bosses say. The devil is in the details. Don’t be shy about asking for help either. Collaboration will play a major role for you as you wrap up your projects for the year. A little help will go a long way.







Pisces

It’s time to get creative with your finances. You have imaginative ideas for how to expand and create growth opportunities. Using the energy of the new moon on December 12 will open doors to grow your current network. Don’t be shy about reaching out to people you haven’t met yet. Your natural intuitive nature will also guide you on how to plan, invest, and collaborate with others.

With Mercury turning retrograde on that same day, make sure to be flexible, as some challenges with money may come up for you. Don’t be scared to get creative with how you save or make money. This can also help you streamline your work process for increased efficiency. When you combine your creative flair with practical financial decisions, you set the stage for a month filled with prosperity. What a wonderful way to close the year. You are already setting the stage for next year’s plans.





