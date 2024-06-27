Monroe County Fair info: Admission, rides, demo derby, concerts

The Monroe County Fair comes to town next week, offering all manner of carnival rides, deep-fried foods, rodeos and demolition derbies at the Monroe County Fairgrounds from Saturday, June 29 to Sunday, July 7.

The iconic event dates back to 1855, when the first county fair was hosted by the Monroe County Agricultural Society. In the decades since, the fair has gone through many iterations, being hosted everywhere from the Monroe County Courthouse to Dunn Meadow on IU’s campus and growing into one of the area's most beloved traditions.

When is the Monroe County Fair?

Food booths and the Ferris wheel at the Monroe County Fair on June 29, 2021.

The 2024 Monroe County Fair begins on Saturday, June 29 and ends on Saturday, July 6. The carnival opens Tuesday, July 2, and lasts through July 6.

Events from the first weekend (prior to the fair) include tether balloon rides from “Balloons over Bloomington” on June 30 and July 1 and the Monroe County Fair Queen & Princess Contest at the fairground's auditorium on Saturday, June 29.

How much does admission to the Monroe County Fair cost?

Daily admission is $5 per person, or $15 for a full-week pass. Kids age 6-12 can get in for a discounted rate of $3 per person ($10 for a weekly pass), and kids 5 and under get in for free.

Admission does not include the cost of tickets for rides and attractions.

Admission tickets can be purchased in person at the gate or full-week passes can be bought in advance online through the Buskirk-Chumley Theater. Advance sales through the Buskirk-Chumley Theater end at 4 p.m. June 29.

How much do rides and attractions for the Monroe County Fair midway cost?

The Hang Glider ride at the Monroe County Fair in 2018.

Tickets for carnival rides cost $2 each, and most rides/attractions cost two or more tickets.

The fair has several deals on tickets throughout the week. On opening night (Tuesday), armbands for unlimited rides are $30. Armbands are two for $35 on Wednesday, July 3 and $35 each on Friday, July 5.

On Thursday, July 4, and Sunday, July 7, all rides will cost just one ticket.

For a full list of ticket prices and discounts, visit monroecountyfairgrounds.in/carnival-information.

Also at the fair: hot air balloons, supercross, rodeo, demolition derby

Colorful spirals make up the canopy of a hot-air balloon launched from the Monroe County Fairgrounds on Sept. 8, 2017.

Aside from the carnival, some of the fair’s major attractions include the demolition derby, the rodeo, free concerts, and dirtbike and ATV races.

Balloons over Bloomington (tethered balloon rides) are on the west lawn of the fairgrounds on Sunday, June 30, and Monday, July 1.

The Supercross dirtbike race is Monday, June 1, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

The rodeo is Thursday, July 4, (Independence Day) at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

Aaron Crane's 1976 Chrysler Cordoba's demolition derby days are over. The engine caught fire during the Monroe County Fair's 2022 competition.

The demolition derby is Saturday, July 6, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

Free concerts are being held July 1 through July 5. For a full list of times and performers, visit monroecountyfairgrounds.in/fair-schedule.

What does parking cost at the fair?

Parking at the Monroe County Fair is free.

Where is the Monroe County Fair?

The fairgrounds are at 5700 W. Airport Road.

What activities does the fair have for the Fourth of July?

Cowboys wait during announcements during the rodeo at the Monroe County Fair. Jeremy Hogan | Herald-Times

On Independence Day, the fair will host the rodeo, the carnival and two concerts. The rodeo will be at 7 p.m. The carnival will open at 6 p.m. Singer/songwriter Dawn Keller will play a concert at 6 p.m. and The All Access Band will play at 8 p.m.

There won't be fireworks at the fairgrounds on the Fourth of July. The fair plans to have a fireworks display on June 28 as part of the fair kickoff.

Reach Brian Rosenzweig at brian@heraldt.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Monroe County Fair admission ride deals hot air balloons Fourth of July