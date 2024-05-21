Monroe County agriculture: Beginning gardeners should start small

Weather forecast by the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center for May 22-28, as updated on May 14, is calling for near normal temperatures and an increased probability for precipitation. It seems we always get hot temperatures around Memorial Day, which shuts down wheat yield prospects, so this year may be better for crops, camping and picnics. The 30-day forecast is projecting below normal temperatures and equal chances for above or below normal amounts of precipitation. The low soil temperatures, as measured at the 2-inch level, under bare soil, have been near or just above 60 degrees, so crops should be able to emerge quickly once soils dry out. Rainfall since April 1 has been 5.85 inches, over 118 hours, as compared to 3.6 inches, over 72 hours last year. Growing degree day (heat units) have been 323.4 (base 50 degrees) since April 1, compared to 266.6 GDD last year and 227.3 GDD in 2022.

Ned Birkey

Canadian wildfire smoke is already in the news for 2024. The area burned in 2023 was over twice as many acres as in any other single year during the past 40 years. Despite all the hubbub last year about the effects of smoke on crops, it is not clear that it affected crop yields or harmed plants. Lightning was a major cause in the 2023 Canadian wildfires, with poor forest management and climate change contributing to increased temperatures, lower rainfall during fire season, a longer fire season, earlier snowmelt and reduced river flows. Statistically, most wildfires are caused by humans nationwide.

Corn planting information from Bob Nielsen of Purdue University includes reminders that early planting favors higher yields but does not guarantee higher yields. Statewide averages for planting progress and yields are not strongly related, and planting date is but one of many yield influencing factors. For the Michigan soybean yield contest, we have even had “top 10” yields with soybeans planted in early June.

Nitrogen loss due to the wet spring weather and warmer temperatures is impossible to exactly quantify. Past soil nitrate testing done in Monroe County, used to determine side-dressing amounts of N, have consistently shown lower soil nitrate nitrogen in wet years and much higher amounts in dry years. But mineralization of soil organic nitrogen provides some of the crop’s N supply. The use of stabilizer products also has helped reduce the loss of any nitrogen already applied. Light green colored corn plants could be the result of slowed root activity and growth and not necessarily the loss of nitrogen.

Wheat diseases remain a major concern to farmers in Southeast Michigan. The Penn State Fusarium Risk Tool's latest six-day forecast, as of May 15, calls for a low to medium risk for scab in our area. The proximity to Lake Erie greatly affects the relative risk however. Labeled fungicides, if applied at or just after flowering, can provide very good results in reducing scab and DON production.

Beginner vegetable gardeners should start small, with a few vegetables they most like to eat. Pick a nice, sunny spot that drains well and doesn’t stay wet. Avoid places that receive strong winds that could knock over young plants and keep pollinators away. Nutrient-rich soil will help plants grow. If you wish to plant organic, fine, but don’t let that limit your vegetable choices or budget. Don’t trust all social media “advice,” but rely upon university and extension service information. Seed packets and company catalogs have a lot of valuable information. Transplants are more expensive, but the greenhouse has done the hard part to get the plant started and now these plants are an easy way to get a jump on the growing season. Don’t forget to plant some flowers in the garden. This year I “cheated” by using a zinnia seed tape, which made planting much easier. A nice rule-of-thumb for fertilizing a garden is one pound of 10-10-10 basic fertilizer per 100 square feet of garden, which is 10 feet by 10 feet.

— Ned Birkey is an MSU Extension educator emeritus and a regular contributor to The Monroe News.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County agriculture: Beginning gardeners should start small