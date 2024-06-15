Monkey is a 1-year-old whirlwind of energy and cuddles Can you keep up? | SPCA Pets

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.

Monkey

Gender: Male

Age: 1 year

Weight: 33 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Terrier – White/Tan

Orphaned Since: April 30

Adoption Fee: $250

Are you ready for a whirlwind of tail-wagging joy? Monkey is a 1-year-old terrier who is a delightful mix of cuddles and energy. Chasing tennis balls, splashing in the water and zoomies in the backyard are just a few of his specialties. He may be a little bashful at first, but give him time to warm up and you’ll have a super, duper Loverboy who can’t wait to curl up on your lap. Monkey is available for doggie dates and sleepovers so you can spend more time getting to know him.

Lyric

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year

Weight: 42 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Chow Chow - Cream

Orphaned Since: May 22

Adoption Fee: $250

Lyric is a 1-year-old fluffy chow-chow ready to create a beautiful symphony of love and companionship with you. She’s shy at first and you’ll need to earn her trust. Once she feels safe, she’ll return your patience with a lifetime of love, happy smiles and sweet cuddles. An adult only home is recommended, and she’ll need some additional training. She’s currently heartworm positive and her adopter will need to continue treatments, which are covered by SPCA Florida.

Deloris

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years

Weight: 19 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Black/Orange Tortie

Orphaned Since: March 19

Adoption Fee: $50

Deloris is a big, beautiful black and orange tortie ready for a lifetime of love. She’s very shy, and it takes time for her to warm up to strangers. Once she gets to know you, she’ll blossom into an affectionate, talkative girl who won’t hesitate to rub against you for pets and rubs. All while trying to get your attention with her sweet little meows. Just watch out for her love bites. At 19 pounds, she’s round like a basketball with legs. She’s a bit of a couch potato and prefers to lounge around all day while watching you with curious eyes. Probably looking for treats.

Simon

Gender: Male

Age: 3 Years

Weight: 12 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – White

Orphaned Since: April 2

Adoption Fee: $50

Simon is a cute young cat who can’t wait to find his forever home. He longs to spend his days cuddling on the warm lap of his favorite person. He’s a lover and you’ll enjoy endless days stroking his soft fur and listening to the sound of contented purrs. He has a great personality and gets along well with other cats. He prefers the quiet company of adults and older teens over small children. Simon is playful and enjoys a good roll in the catnip from time to time.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Meet this week's featured SPCA pets: Monkey, Lyric, Deloris and Simon