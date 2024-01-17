Is Monica Coming Back to RHOSLC? She Says…

Ever since the Reality Von Tease drama heard around the world, Bravo fans have had one question on their minds: Is Monica coming back to RHOSLC? Keep reading for what we know about whether Monica is returning for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 and what she’s said about if she’s leaving RHOSLC for good.

Monica Garcia is one of seven cast members on Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Bravo’s reality TV series following the personal and professional lives of wealthy women in and around Salt Lake City, Utah. The cast also includes Housewives Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose; new Housewife Angie Katsanevas; and Friend Mary Cosby.

Monica, who joined in the current season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, made headlines in the Season 4 finale after she was revealed to be behind the reality TV Instagram fan account Reality Von Tease, which was accused of trolling former cast member Jen Shah, as well as other cast members.

“Monica is not who she says she is,” Heather told Whitney, Lisa, and Meredith in the finale. “She’s not our friend. She’s someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday was celebrated, who we’ve been trying to champion and support and defend is Reality Von Tease.”

The drama created a divide between Monica and her five Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast members, who she hadn’t spoken to until the Season 4 reunion filmed months later. With no one by her side, it’s understandable why Bravo fans want to know: Is Monica coming back to RHOSLC and is she returning for Season 5? Read on for what we know about whether Monica is coming back for RHOSLC Season 5 or whether she’s done just like Reality Von Tease.

Is Monica coming back to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City?

Is Monica coming back to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City? In an Instagram Live after The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 reunion, Monica revealed that she had not been asked back yet for Season 5. “I have not been asked back yet. I have no idea. So I do not know yet,” she said. Monica then asked former cast member Danna Bui-Negrete, who was a Friend on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4, if she would come back for Season 5, to which Danna smiled and responded, “I don’t know.”

The Sun also confirmed in January 2024 that Monica had yet to be invited back to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. “Monica hasn’t heard from Bravo yet,” the insider said. “She’s been left in the dark and believes they’re waiting to see more of the public’s opinion during the reunion before making a decision.” Another source added, “Casting for next season has not yet been decided.”

After Monica’s Instagram Live, cast member Lisa Barlow took to Twitter to suggest that she wouldn’t be welcome if she returned. “When you play all of your cards, you’re out,” Lisa tweeted. Lisa also responded to fans who claimed that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City would need Monica to come back to be “successful.”

“I love you queen but the show needs to have people you don’t like in order for it to be successful. We want to be entertained and want to see the mess unfold,” a user tweeted, to which Lisa responded, “I’ve been on show where people have hated me for 4 seasons.”

“If Monica doesn’t come back they as well put y’all on pause!,” another user tweeted, to which Lisa responded, “it’s your opinion.” Cast member Heather Gay also told Variety in 2023 that she doesn’t plan on filming with Monica ever again. “I don’t think I ever will. Ever,” she said. “It’s pretty definitive for myself. I can’t speak for my other cast members, but for me, it’s pretty clear.”

What happened with Monica and Reality Von Tease?

She continued, “The real Monica is someone who really doesn’t want to be our friend but wants to profit from our lives and our pain.”

In a confessional interview, Heather explained that Reality Von Tease was “created over three years ago” with a mission to destroy the cast. “[It] was dedicated to annihilating and exposing Jen Shah, but it quickly expanded to troll all of us: me, Whitney, Meredith, Lisa. These were character assassinations,” Heather said. “We never knew who it was.”

After The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 finale, Monica confirmed she was one of the people running the Reality Von Tease account with a series of Instagram photos on her own account. The photos showed Monica holding fake newspapers with the headlines: “Reality Von Tease Exposed. Salt Lake City’s Very Own Gossip Girl” and “Monica Garcia is Reality Von Tease!!!! Real-Life Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liar.” The post also included a photo of Monica holding a newspaper on fire with the the sentence written on it. “Warming my hands on the bridges I’ve burned.”

Following the finale, model Dita Von Teese also asked her followers to report Reality Von Tease’s Instagram page for using her photo as their profile picture. “Please report this page @realityvontease for using my photo for their profile,” Von Teese, 51, she captioned an Instagram Story post on January 2. 2024. “Apparently it’s being used right now on @bravotv as well.”

Von Teese also shared a screenshot of her responding to a fan asking if she watches The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. “No, I do not watch this show and this account is using my photo. Please report @realityvontease.”

Who’s in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 cast?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 cast includes six full-time Housewives and one part-time friend. See The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 cast ahead.

Heather Gay – Housewife

Meredith Marks – Housewife

Lisa Barlow – Housewife

Whitney Rose – Housewife

Angie Katsanevas – Housewife

Monica Garcia – Housewife

Mary Cosby – Friend

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo and is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

