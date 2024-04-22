Monday's Child: Siblings Giavanna, 10. and Xander, 12, are excited to meet their forever family

Giavanna, 10. and Xander, 12

Giavanna, 10. and Xander, 12, are so excited to meet their forever family.

Giavanna (Gia) and Xander are sweet, soft-spoken siblings. Gia loves to read, write and try new things, such as taking piano lessons. She is described as very smart, happy, funny and often offers help when she sees someone who needs it. Gia gets along well with all her peers and her teacher says she is an excellent student and a “joy in class.”

Gia’s younger brother, Xander, loves to play video games, board games and Legos. He also likes basketball and takes drum lessons. Once you get to know him, Xander is very funny and witty and comes up with great one-liner jokes.

Gia and Xander would do well in a loving, two-parent household. A family for Gia and Xander would support their relationships with their three younger siblings, whom they see monthly. Both Gia and Xander do well in a family setting and enjoy activities such as watching movies, playing games and going out together.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees; adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at (617) 964-6273 or go to mareinc.org.

