Monday's Child: Shawn, 15, is athletic and likes rapping and making beats

Shawn, 15

Shawn, 15, has many passions.

Shawn is an engaging young man that is able to hold solid conversations with both peers and adults. He is athletic and loves football, soccer, basketball and lacrosse. Shawn goes on special outings with his peers including an annual camping trip. He attends the Boys & Girls Club after school, which he enjoys and he likes to read and play on his Switch. Shawn has also recently become very interested in music; he likes rapping and making beats.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees; adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange at (617) 964-6273 or go to mareinc.org.

