Monday is A Day Without Childcare, a national child care advocacy day. Here's why Wisconsin parents say it's so important.

Monday is A Day Without Child Care, and families nationwide are reflecting on the effect child care — or rather, the lack of it — has on their lives.

The national advocacy day is organized by Childcare Changemakers, and demands equitable, affordable and accessible child care for all families, as well as better compensation for child care providers.

Often, even if Wisconsin families can find a spot at a child care — given long waitlists and child care deserts in some areas — it’s not affordable. Especially for infant care, it can surpass the cost of college tuition. At the same time, because of what the advocacy organization Raising Wisconsin calls a “broken business model,” child care providers earn wages substantially lower than many other occupations.

In recognition of A Day Without Child Care, Wisconsin families shared why quality, affordable care matters to them. Here’s some key takeaways:

More: What would Wisconsin look like without child care? The impact goes far beyond parents.

More: The new Wisconsin family? 1.7 kids, no picket fence and child care costs more than college

Child care keeps parents and caregivers in the workforce.

Joyful Beginnings Academy, a child care in the Dale-Hortonville area, asked its parents to share with local lawmakers why quality, affordable care matters — along with what would happen if they did not have child care.

Roughly 75% said child care allows them to keep working; without it, either they or their partner would need to leave their jobs. Many other parents echoed the same sentiments to USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

For Matthew Askins, a Green Bay dad of a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old, this became a reality. At the same time his second child was in the neonatal intensive care unit, the child care his children were enrolled in closed, the result of a lack of state funding, he said.

“Since we had no other feasible options, I had to quit my job to care for our kids while my wife continued her career,” he said. “This was already a stressful and transitional time in our lives, and the sudden loss of child care was a real eye-opener for us.”

Bea Johnson, a mom of a 1-year-old who attends Joyful Beginnings Academy, prepared to halt her career as a high school teacher when she was suddenly left without child care. The Oshkosh mom contacted over 20 child care programs in the area, and eventually found an opening at Joyful Beginnings, roughly 30 minutes from Oshkosh.

Child care influences career moves.

As the cost of child care rose, Green Bay mom Elizabeth McKinney started working at home full time, simultaneously taking care of her two young children, to bypass the high costs.

“It’s incredibly hard mentally and requires lots of patience and scheduling, but that’s where we are at with the crisis in child care,” she said.

This led her to turn down a promotion.

Child care is critical to children's development.

Mackenzie Guenther, a Joyful Beginnings parent, said in response to the child care center's survey that child care has helped her young child’s vocabulary “blossom like crazy,” her children navigate major developmental milestones like eating solids and potty training, and form friendships.

For Tori Miniat’s daughter, child care opened a whole new world of communication.

“My daughter was not talking at 2 years old, and her speech therapist suggested day care … After only two weeks at day care, she was forming full sentences,” said the Omro mom of three. “She could talk; she just didn’t want to or have to at home. Day care was such a huge help (in) bringing her out of her shell.”

Related: Takeaways from new report on Wisconsin child care: It’s expensive, hard to find and politicians can’t agree on what to do

Child care gives families 'peace of mind.'

Natalia Fucci, a Green Bay mom, said child care was difficult to find — and finding quality care nearly impossible.

Because of this, her children, ages 3 and 5, are in their third child care center.

“Knowing my kids are safe, learning and thriving in a (quality) environment gives me so much peace of mind. I’m able to go to work with the feeling that they are going to have a great day, and so am I,” Fucci said.

Child care literally shapes families.

For Cassie Calbaum, the ability to find child care for her three children not only meant her family could continue being a dual-income household, but also that she and her husband could expand their family.

“Child care availability was the critical piece in deciding to have children,” Calbaum responded to Joyful Beginnings’ survey. “Joyful Beginnings has given us the confidence to consider trying for one more child.”

Calbaum is not alone in basing such major decisions based on the child care landscape. Previous coverage shows the high cost, the lack of availability, or both, can be a factor in if, and when, families have more children.

A Day Without Child Care events

It seems Wisconsinites plan to show up in full force for A Day Without Child Care events. Wisconsin had the most action items schedule of any other state, including providers closing, social media campaigns and parents writing letters to lawmakers, said Corrine Hendrickson, co-founder of Wisconsin Early Childhood Action Needed.

To find an event near you, visit bit.ly/ADayWithoutChildCare.

Madison Lammert covers child care and early education across Wisconsin as a Report for America corps member based at The Appleton Post-Crescent. To contact her, email mlammert@gannett.com or call 920-993-7108. Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to Report for America by visiting postcrescent.com/RFA

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Monday is A Day Without Child Care. Here's why it's important.