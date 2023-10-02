Moncler and adidas Originals' Collab Goes From Mountain to City, Present to Future

Moncler and adidas Originals have joined forces to challenge craftsmanship and innovation.

The "The Art of Explorers" campaign celebrates adventurers, aligning with both brands' commitment to human endeavor through AI-generated explorers and mixed-media sculptures. The tagline, "Where Originality Meets Extraordinary," pays tribute to Moncler's performance and adidas Originals' cultural influence.

Building on the February unveiling, artists from diverse fields created human-like explorers inspired by the collection, which were later captured by photographer Hanna Moon. In the digital realm, Moncler's website offers an immersive experience mirroring the summit-to-city design, blending sound, video and 3D animation.

The collection narrates a journey from mountain peaks to city streets, blending Moncler's lacquered nylon with adidas Originals' detailing. The vibrant color palette transitions from traffic light hues to earthy tones, with patterns inspired by skiers on snowy slopes. The footwear lineup features Moncler's winterized take on the NMD and the iconic Campus, both elevated with bubble padding.

The Moncler x adidas Originals collection will launch on October 4 on Moncler and adidas' websites. Select physical stores will offer it from October 5.

In other fashion news, seasons may change, but the Ottolinger muse stays fierce.