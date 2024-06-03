Monarch butterfly to be renamed in animal-loving honor of Sandy Hook victim on 18th birthday

As the colorful wings of butterflies flickered through a bright blue sky at the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary in Newtown, Jenny Hubbard fondly recalled her favorite memories from the six years she had with her daughter, many of which revolved around butterflies.

Jenny Hubbard remembers Catherine’s 3-year-old birthday party with the theme of purple butterflies where Catherine arranged bowls of pixie sticks and M&Ms at the seat of each guest. The sight of her bright red hair flashing around the yard as she swooped a butterfly net through the air, frantically trying to catch her favorite bug. Then the sight of her crouched quietly down in the garden, surrounded by peonies, waiting for the butterflies to come to her.

This week, for just one day, the vibrant monarch butterfly will be renamed the “Catherine Butterfly” by the North American Butterfly Association, a non-profit dedicated to helping wild butterflies flourish.

The renaming will take place on Saturday — Catherine’s birthday. This year, she would have turned 18. She would have been just days away from graduating from Newtown High School.

On Dec. 14, 2012, Hubbard was one of 20 children and six educators who were killed in a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. She was 6 years old.

“It’s hard to believe Catherine would have been 18 this year,” said Jenny Hubbard. “Catherine’s unwavering empathy and kindness — even for the smallest of creatures—continues to inspire us all. We’re thankful to the North American Butterfly Association for helping us remember Catherine in this way.”

In the wake of Catherine’s death, her family tried to find ways to honor her birthday. They tried to commemorate the day by doing her favorite things or going to her favorite places but it didn’t feel quite right, her mom said.

Birthdays in the Hubbard family had always meant big parties. Gatherings of friends and families in the backyard, handmade invitations crafted for hours late at night, themes that inspired the games, goodie bags and cakes. Big arrangements of balloons decorated the house and yard, while candles glowed on ice cream cakes.

For years young Catherine stumped her parents with her birthday party theme request “I want an all-animal birthday party,” she would say.

“What did that mean?” Her parents wondered. Did she want zoo animals, farm animals, cats and dogs or bugs?

But knowing Catherine, she meant what she said. She wanted a space that welcomed, accepted and protected all animals, and that is what her loved ones have created in her memory.

To celebrate this year’s milestone birthday, the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary will host its eighth annual Catherine’s Butterfly Party — a day of free family activities, arts and crafts, wildlife lessons and hundreds of pet adoptions on the Fairfield Hills campus in Newtown,

Each June, the sanctuary hosts the party on Catherine’s birthday, throwing a free family festival filled with animals that helps hundreds of pets get adopted each June. This year, the celebration will be exceptionally special.

Butterflies were one of Catherine’s favorite creatures — inspiring the symbolic renaming — and this year’s party will feature a ceremony marking the butterfly renaming, followed by the presentation of an official United States Congressional Citation.

“Every year, Catherine asked for a birthday party that would bring all her favorite animals together. Catherine’s Butterfly Party is that wish fulfilled, bringing hundreds of adoptable animals to potential adopters at no cost to the rescues,” the foundation said.

Last year, more than 12,000 people attended the event and more than 100 animals were adopted.

The day, meant to echo a fun-filled birthday party with face painting, hair braiding, glitter tattoos and creative crafts, also serves as a massive adoption event for pets who need homes. This year, 29 rescues from across the region will bring animals who need homes.

The party is hosted by the the animal sanctuary, which operates a vast property in Newtown where horses roam the trails, butterflies soar through the wide open sky and insects pollinate the memorial gardens that line lush green fields that spread for miles in every direction.

Jenny Hubbard said she thinks her daughter would have loved having a beautiful butterfly carry her name as it soars through the sky there on her birthday.

“As we celebrate Catherine, we hope that the renaming of the monarch butterfly on her birthday can bring us all together and help spread Catherine’s message of kindness,” she said.

The animal sanctuary includes a NABA-certified monarch garden that is committed to creating, conserving and protecting their habitats. A spokesperson for the North American Butterfly Association said they are honored to involve the Hubbards and pay tribute to Catherine’s love of butterflies.

“We could not be more excited to partner with the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary in honor of Catherine’s birthday and to continue our efforts to protect monarchs — and all butterflies — and their habitats,” said Dr. Jeffrey Glassberg, founder and president of NABA. “Throughout human history, many peoples have believed that butterflies are the repositories of human souls. How fitting it is then, that we continue Catherine’s work of showing kindness toward animals, including butterflies, reminding everyone that if we can save butterflies, we can save ourselves.”

The party, free to all, will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Hills Campus at 3 Primrose St. in Newtown.

Educational activities and mini-lessons will be hosted by groups like the Connecticut Audubon Society, Riverside Reptiles Education Center, The Turtle Underground and Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory & Gardens and White Memorial Conservation Center.

Kids and families can take part in a scavenger hunt through a pollinator garden, watch a military K-9 demonstration, catch a reptile show in between, and see more educational events with animals including rescued horses.

Hundreds of pets will be available for adoption on site. The foundation recommends submitting applications for adoption ahead of time.

A full list of all 29 participating rescues, such as Southbury’s Whiskers Pet Recuse, the Animal Rescue Foundation in Terryville and Companion Pet Rescue, can be found on the foundation’s website at cvhfoundation.org. Adoption fees vary by rescue.