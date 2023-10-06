Mom's Funny Vasectomy Gift Basket Reel Goes Viral—But the Comments Turned Nasty

Many people were critical of women who "force" their partners into medical procedures for birth control.

A new trend is making the rounds on social media as a way to bring smiles to dads who are headed to have procedures to prevent pregnancy. In a reel viewed over four million times on Instagram, mom of three Ashley James (@ashjustine) makes her husband a "vasectomy basket" as a gift to give him when he returns home from getting the procedure done.

The basket itself is pretty simple. Using sperm-shaped cards, James puts a spin on some popular treats as a joke about her husband's upcoming procedure. In the end, her husband Darius received treats with funny labels such as "No More Kids" (Sour Patch Kids) and "Unlimited Creme Pies" (Oatmeal Creme Pies).

But what was intended to be a light-hearted moment shared with her community on Instagram turned into something bigger than Ashley herself imagined.

"Since I've seen vasectomy baskets before, I figured most people have too," James told Parents. "I knew my followers would enjoy the humor as I always share pieces of my life. I did not expect the negativity around it from others."

The comments section of James' reel BLEW up with tons of laughter and commentary on how cute the gift idea was, but typical of social media—the backlash quickly followed. "I think this is husband abuse if u try making him get this!!! No man should ever have a wife that even thinks of asking her husband to get a vasectomy!!!" one commenter writes.

The comments section of the video is filled with both men and women who for whatever reason think it is possible for a person to FORCE another person to have any type of medical procedure.

"To be honest, it's very frustrating that some people truly believe that," James says. "I was even shocked at the amount of women saying it as well. No one can 'force' anyone to get a vasectomy. At the end of the day, it's their body, their decision."

Vasectomy is a minor, outpatient surgery for those assigned male at birth performed by a urologist. About 500,000 men a year have vasectomies, according to the Urology Care Foundation. This birth control method has the lowest failure rate of all available options with only 1 in 2,000 women getting pregnant following a partner’s vasectomy surgery.

"A lot of the negative comments were from people that are not educated about the actual procedure, how quick it is, recovery time, and the fact that it can be reversed (if wanted)," James explains.

At the end of the day, every family has to decide what is best for them—and that decision is no one else's business. There are tons of options for birth control out there but it's nice to see a decent amount of people don't feel that the responsibility for child prevention weighs solely on the birthing parent.

"Do what works for you, your partner, and your family," James says. "Many people will have strong opinions about any type of preventative options whether it's vasectomy, tubal ligation, birth control, or condoms. As for my husband, he was helping with dishes the next day after his vasectomy (still took the day lightly but wasn't down as some may think). He followed the doctor's orders with recovery and he is great since his procedure three weeks ago."

So cheers to "worry-free Lays" and "sorry about your Ding-Dongs"!



