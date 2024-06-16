'Momentarily stops the heart' Shipwrecks and heroism in old Cape Cod

Shipwrecks and heroism in old Cape Cod

Long before the construction of the Cape Cod Canal, the waters off Cape Cod were known as “the Graveyard of the Atlantic.” The Gulf Stream and other powerful currents rip around the Cape, leaving sandbars that shift continually. Especially in storms, mountainous seas break over the sandbars. Cape Cod gets more than its share of nor'easters and hurricanes … winds that can drive helpless ships into grounding and then being beaten to pieces by enormous waves.

Since colonial times, the beaches of Cape Cod have forever been littered with the corpses of battered men, women and children who drowned in their efforts to reach shore, or froze to death on our beaches when there was no one there to help them. After a deadly gale in October 1841, 100 bodies were found along our shoreline. The Cape has seen some 3,000 shipwrecks so far.

Try to imagine a winter-time shipwreck off the Cape. Let's imagine a sailing ship from the 1700s or 1800s. Temperatures are below freezing. A driving snow makes visibility impossible. Not only are the occupants of the ship unable to see land, no one on land can see them in their peril either.

Suddenly the ship lurches and rolls over on its side. Huge waves half the height of the rigging smash into the hull, sending clouds of spray over the boat. The occupants are clinging to anything on deck that might hold them, but the spray begins to freeze on contact. Walking becomes impossible, so people hang on. Even if they're close to shore, they don't know it. Their hands begin to freeze to whatever they are holding on to. If they wash into the sea, they'll be dead in minutes. If they don't, they will die in place, frozen to the decks of a ship that's being battered to pieces.

Clearly, something had to be done. Just before the Civil War, the Massachusetts Humane Society built nine shacks, called “humane huts”, from Boston to Chatham to temporarily shelter shipwrecked survivors until help arrived. But in the height of a storm, survivors wouldn't be able to see them. Locals continually vandalized and looted the shacks of matches, firewood, stoves and anything useful.

Back in the 1600s, local Indigenous tribes were known to rescue shipwreck survivors. Now in the 1800s, volunteer brigades began patrolling the beaches during storms, scouting for boats in trouble so they could lead survivors to warmth and safety.

Imagine. They didn't really have rubber raincoats back then. So these people risked the same miserable deaths as the survivors they were there to find: cold and shivering, leaning into a wind that was battering their wet clothing and squinting out to seaward for anyone who might be in trouble.

We live in an age where people can easily become cynical about human nature. Knowing that their neighbors might be looting the life-saving stations, these men might have been cynical too, but they risked their lives in an age where families without their breadwinners could easily starve to death.

A young Newport, Rhode Island woman named Ida Lewis grew up on a lighthouse. She soon developed a strong back, rowing her siblings ashore for schooling. During a storm, she saved four sailors from drowning. She was 12 years old.

By 1806, the Humane Society had built its first lifeboat station at Cohasset. They wouldn't wait for drowning mariners to wash ashore; the “Surfmen” would go out and get them. As one said, “When I see a man clinging to a wreck, I see nothing else in the world, and I never think of family and friends until I have saved him.”

Chatham Light was built in 1807 and soon lighthouses to warn mariners were dotted along our coastline. By 1872, wherever lifesaving facilities existed, not a single life was lost.

Now we have the Cape Cod Canal to route ships away from the Graveyard of the Atlantic - and we have the United States Coast Guard. In a single year, the Coast Guard performed 19,790 Search and Rescue missions, saving 3,560 lives. In the last 10 years, the total number of lives saved is approaching 100,000.

During a howling blizzard in February of 1952, a tiny Coast Guard crew took a wooden motorized lifeboat into impossible conditions and saved 31 crewmen from the wreck of a tanker that had split in half in the gale. Their astonishing accomplishment can be seen in the Disney movie "The Finest Hours" after a book by the same name.

Resident or tourist, you can learn more about shipwrecks and rescues by visiting local historical societies and the Cape Cod Maritime Museum in Hyannis. You'll find a preserved rowing rescue boat at Race Point’s Coast Guard station in Provincetown. The Hyannis Public Library has 16 titles on the subject available - and other local libraries will have collections too.

It requires sublime empathy to imagine families wailing at grave sites, with empty places at their dinner tables, and then risk your own life to save the people they love, complete strangers to you. It’s almost angelic. It catches the breath and momentarily stops the heart.

