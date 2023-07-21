Mom Shares Scary Warning About Popular Reusable Water Balloons

An 8-year-old ended up in the ER after small magnets ended up bonding inside her nose.

Summertime fun with kids means outdoors, swimming, and water toys. Some of you may already have the latest hot weather family toy: reusable water balloons. They are widely available online and in stores. It's a seemingly great alternative to potentially dangerous and environmentally unfriendly disposable water balloons that also do a number of your fingers as you tie them closed again and again.

But as one mom found out as her 8-year-old daughter was writhing in pain on a hospital gurney, some of these refillable silicone balls are sealed using very small magnets, which pose a scary ingestion hazard.

We’ve all likely heard about the potential danger of high-powered small magnets in toys being ingested into kids’ digestive tracts. They can cause damage when the magnets try to attract within the body. More on what the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) have said about these toys in a moment. First, what happened to 8-year-old Leah was a bit different than what you might have worried about with other toys, and even had her mom and doctors stumped initially.

As Ohio-based mom Kelley Whitty explains in a now-viral Facebook post, while swimming at a friend’s house, the playmate’s mom Jenn called her to say “something flew in Leah’s nose and it would not come out.” She goes on to recount how “Leah got out of the pool, wiped her face with a towel, and immediately started screaming.”

With Leah screaming in the background, Whitty realized the situation was serious and took her daughter to a local emergency room. “They triaged us and every nurse and PCA we encountered was completely baffled as to what was up her nose,” the heartbroken mom says in her post.

“Leah was freaking out so bad and screaming in pain so they had to sedate her,” Whitty writes, going on to reveal that eventually, the medical team would remove six magnets, which had bonded to her septum.

“The force of these tiny magnets was so strong they perforated her septum,” the mom details. “These magnets fell out of a reusable water balloon and must have been on the towel, unbeknownst to her, when she wiped her face, and immediately went into her nose.”

According to Whitty, the research team at the hospital “actually came down to the ER and met with us so they could put out a publication warning parents of the blind danger these toys can have.” She ended her post by emphatically warning other parents: If you have these reusable water balloons in your home, they should be thrown away.

The Danger of Small Magnets in Toys

While it may seem like Leah’s story is completely random, the AAP has indeed issued warnings about toys containing high-powered magnets previously, since they pose a risk to small children if swallowed.

In 2022, a new safety standard took effect for these high-powered magnets, with the aim of protecting kids “from the serious injuries or death that can occur when two or more magnets are ingested.” The CPSC issued this rule following the shockingly high number of instances of small magnet ingestion in little ones. The CPSC reported as many as 2,500 magnet ingestions were treated in ERs in 2021 alone. While these cases involved abdominal injuries—and even led to death in very severe instances—clearly ingestion into the nose is also possible when playing with products that contain small magnets, like refillable water balloons.

At the time of writing, the CPSC has not issued any warnings about this product specifically.

Meghan Martin, MD, a pediatric emergency medicine physician with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital says the danger comes when there is more than one magnet and they try to pull together.

"Magnets have an obvious attraction to each other and they honestly don't care what is in between them when they're being attracted to each other," Dr. Martin says. "So if one gets put on either side of the nose, they're going to pull together regardless of that kind of nasal septum or that tissue that's in between them."







What happens next as the magnets sit there bonded is what is the worrisome part for parents. "Due to the pressure on those tissues, [it] can actually cause holes, whether it's in the stomach, intestine in the nose. so these really can be a problem," Dr. Martin explains. "And we have seen cases that have been fatal and have had more significant injuries."

In Leah’s case, as Whitty explained in her viral Facebook post, at first care providers weren’t sure what was causing her such excruciating pain. It took a little bit for them to put the pieces together to figure out it was magnets.

"In areas of like of the nose, it is hard to see up there, depending on how high up it was, especially in a kiddo that's uncomfortable. So we do have some different modalities that we can use to examine them," adds Dr. Martin.

She says sometimes if the magnets are ingested, they can put a camera in to remove them from either the stomach or upper intestines. But other times, they will need to go in surgically, take out the magnets, and repair any damage they caused.



Thankfully, Leah is OK, although as Whitty tells her followers online, she is still dealing with the trauma from the event, and will be seeing an ENT to assess any permanent damage to her nose.

What To Do if You Have Reusable Water Balloons

As Whitty urged in her post, refillable water balloons with small magnets inside should not be around children. Dr. Martin urges parents if they have refillable water balloons in their home to check them carefully.

"I think it's important to check where the magnets are and how easy it is to get those magnets out," Dr. Martin explains. "There are some brands that the magnets are very easy to pop out and can be a threat very quickly to kiddos."

She says to throw those out right away, but there are different brands where the magnets are embedded in silicone or plastic that would be harder to get out. If you have those reusable water balloons, keep a close eye on your children as they play with them.

Dr. Martin says if you're looking to buy reusable water balloons, there are also safer alternatives that don't have magnets in them at all and are just silicone balloons. She also mentioned other different products like crocheted water balloons or even sponges that work in a similar way for fun water play.

No matter what, be sure to closely read the description of the product you’re purchasing, and inspect it carefully to ensure small magnets are not inside.



