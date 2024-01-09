'Mom Reporter' Kayla Sullivan Gets Real About Not Having the Same Last Name As Her Son

We're used to seeing Sullivan's relatable (and hilarious) parenting reels, but now she's talking about the emotional side of being a mom.

Courtesy of Kayla Sullivan

We're used to TV news Reporter Kayla Sullivan making us laugh with her hilarious and super relatable "mom reports" on TikTok and Instagram. She chooses typical parts of parenting and in her best TV voice, gives us the "breaking news" on the situation using an everyday object, like a toy, as her microphone.

But this holiday season, Sullivan did something a bit out of character. It was one o'clock in the morning and Sullivan posted an Instagram story, where she got very real.

"It has been nearly five years, and I still find myself randomly crying and mourning over the fact that I don't have the same last name as my son and I never will," Sullivan says in the video.

Sullivan was writing Christmas cards to her son's teachers and says she felt embarrassed, finding herself having to write 'Allan's Mom' in parenthesis because of their different last names. She tells Parents it wasn't a "well thought out planned decision to post," but what she found was the support she needed.

"I told myself I’d probably delete the story in the morning and regret getting this vulnerable on social media," Sullivan says. "Instead, I woke up to so many people with kind things to say or stories that genuinely offered great advice."

When her son Allan was born, Sullivan was not married to his father. But she gave Allan his father's last name, something she says she doesn't regret. Sullivan says it meant a lot to his side of the family.

"At this moment, my son is the last male in his dad’s family to carry on that last name. I think that is really special regardless of whether I am with his father romantically," she explains.

Fast forward to New Year's Eve, and Sullivan's last name predicament got a bit more complicated but in the most wonderful way. She got engaged. Now she is faced with a new set of circumstances where her son's last name would not only be different from hers—but also his step-father, step-brother, and any potential future siblings.

In her new blended family, Sullivan says she considered not taking her future husband's last name. She even thought about keeping her maiden name because that way she wouldn't have the same last name as any of her children. But in the end, she decided she wanted to take her husband's name.

"To say I’m not still worried my son will feel left out would be a lie. He might! And if he does despite all of our efforts, I think that will be the time to have a conversation about changing his name. But there’s also a possibility that he will like being different," Sullivan says.

Instead, Sullivan says she's focusing on not focusing on a last name—no signs in the home with the last name, no monograms, and no last names on Christmas cards. She says her son feeling loved and included is her number one priority.

"I think simple steps like these are powerful and will help my son feel like the last name difference doesn’t really matter," Sullivan says. "One of my favorite comments said, 'It’s not the name that binds us, it’s the love.'”



How Can Parents Cope With Feelings of Sadness or Guilt?

The comments to Sullivan's initial video were so overwhelming and positive. "Some people asked if I could share the responses because they too wanted coping mechanisms," she says. "Instead I decided to make a Reel calling for people to make public comments hoping it would reach those who needed it. I’m so pleased it did."

That second video created yet another space for people to share strategies, offer support and identify with Sullivan's struggle.

In this online community that Sullivan created, people talked about how having different last names in other cultures is normal and chosen. Others commented they chose not to take their partner's name just because they liked theirs. "Seems like last names are becoming less about male lineage and less emphasized," Sullivan adds.

One thing that made Sullivan feel better was when teachers talked about what it's like for kids with different last names in school.

"I especially liked when teachers commented about how common different last names are in families," she says. "They reassured me that teachers don’t care if the parent’s last name doesn’t match the child’s. They talked about how modern technology in schools allows them to know the parents’ last names without confusion."

Sullivan has 1.2 million followers on TikTok and another 610,000 on Instagram, not to mention all of her viewers on WISH-TV in Indianapolis. She says she likes having this platform to help others.

"I think the lesson I’ve learned from sharing this feeling is that there is so much good that can come from being honest and not trying to pretend like everything is perfect," Sullivan says. "It’s okay to be embarrassed and to admit that you are struggling with something even though people will tell you not to or say you shouldn’t be."







Experts we spoke with say these types of feelings are perfectly normal in situations like these.

"We all feel them at some point," says Ashley Kipness, PsyD, a psychologist and partner and associate clinical director at Applied Psychological Services of New Jersey. "However, people cope with them in a variety of ways. It is important to acknowledge the feelings and try to understand why so that you can move forward and not continuously feel these emotions where they impact other places of your life."

Tia Kim, PhD, a developmental psychologist and the vice president of education, research, and impact with Committee for Children also offers some advice on how to handle feelings of embarrassment, shame, or guilt.



"One way to address this feeling is to reframe the incident or action (i.e. family having different last names) in a more positive way," says Dr. Kim. "We can’t change something that has already happened, but we can change how we talk to ourselves about it."

How Should Parents Talk To Their Kids About Having Different Names?

Sullivan hasn't talked to her son about their differing last names—he's only 4.

"When the time comes, I’ll be sure to reassure him that he is equally loved and is just as much part of this family no matter what his last name is," she tells Parents. "If it seems to really bother him, I plan to let him know that when he is older, he will have the choice to keep or change his name but I want to give him all of the information and reassurance first. "

Dr. Kipness says a child won't know any different if it hasn't been brought up to them.

"Children tend to take things at face value," says Dr. Kipness. "If they grow up in a home where their last name is different from a parent’s last name, that is all they know. Children don’t use last names until later in elementary school. Kids will ask 'Are you child’s [name] mom?' instead of 'Are you Mrs. __?'"

Every family has to do what's best for them, but Dr. Kim says she believes kids should know why there may be different last names in their family. She, too, didn't change her last name when she got married and says explaining the decision made it easier for her kids to talk about it with others.



"There doesn’t need to be any stigma attached to a parent having a different last name," Dr. Kim says. "As with anything, communication is important, and equipping children with the right information earlier on helps prevent any uncomfortable situations that may arise."

Dr. Kipness says once your child starts school, it may be a good time to have these potentially difficult discussions with your child.

"It might be helpful in early elementary school to discuss the variations in names in a matter-of-fact way so that if a peer innocently asks why names are different, the child has a response ready," adds Dr. Kipness.



In talking to your children, Dr. Kim says it's important to model social-emotional learning skills by helping your child name and acknowledge any feelings they may have about the difference in last name. "Demonstrate your self-awareness of your feelings and theirs, showing them how you regulate strong emotions appropriately, and creating a space to effectively communicate," she explains.

One thing both Dr. Kipness and Dr. Kim definitely agree on is making children feel like they belong is key—no matter their last name.

"Feeling connected to others is a basic human need—people want to feel seen, valued, and cared for by others to feel like they belong. Parents and caregivers play an important role in fostering belonging," explains Dr. Kim.

"Feelings of belongingness come from shared experiences and support," adds Dr. Kipness. "Connection in families is imperative regardless of commonality in names."

Sullivan is determined to make that happen.

"Love is the only thing that makes a family," Sullivan says. "As long as my son feels loved, heard, and included, I think he will have no problem with this issue."

Sullivan says this whole experience has inspired her to talk about more of the feelings that have come up since she realized she wouldn't have the 'traditional family' she thought she'd have growing up.

"There’s so much beauty in the unplanned or unexpected. I think my life is the perfect example of that," she says.

Read the original article on Parents.