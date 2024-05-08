All About Mom: Mother's Day events planned for London this weekend

May 8—This weekend marks the celebration of mothers, and London has several events planned.

The Train Station in Corbin is hosting Mom Prom Y'all on Friday, May 9 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. A contest for highest hair, best cat eyes and ugliest dress are part of the festivities, as well as a photo booth.

London Children's Museum is offering free admission for one child and one adult for their STEAM Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. The program includes a teacher-led STEAM activity and museum playtime.

Oak Hill Gardens is hosting the Mother's Day Open House and Wedding Gala from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Stroll through the elaborate gardens and see displays of Kentucky vendors showcasing their talents. The wedding venue will showcase planning the perfect wedding with the latest in centerpieces, wedding bouquets, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres.

Demonstrations and sample hors d-oeuvres and cocktails and a butterfly release. Flowers for Mom and pictures amid the beautiful landscaping of Oak Hill Gardens is an added highlight to the event.

The event is free but registration is required. Every sign-up is an entry to win a two-hour event package, valued at $750, but you must be present to win!

To register, visit https://www.oakhillgardensky.com/..inaugural-wedding.../

If weddings and galas are not your thing, Wildcat Harley Davidson dealership in London is hosting "Pickin' on the Porch" on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, but food trucks will be available to purchase food and drinks.