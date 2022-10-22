These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20

Who said mom jeans can't look sexy? (Photos: Amazon)

Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!

From the woman who invented fashion jeans for women, Gloria Vanderbilt has been an iconic name in the industry for decades for a reason. If you're searching for denim that's designed to fit real women of all shapes and sizes, the Amanda jeans literally fit the bill. They're a classic high rise that sits at your natural waist. They come in sizes 4 through 24 (including short sizes!) and a ton of colors and patterns. On sale now, you can grab a pair for as little as 9 bucks (although prices vary by style and size).

This fan is in love: "I've looked everywhere for these. I had a pair years ago and lived in them — wore them until they were threads. I LOVE that these come up to my belly button so my midriff bulge is more hidden. I love that they are smooth to the touch. I love that they bend and move easily with me. I love that the buttonhole is easy to button because I have trouble with my hands. I love that they aren't saggy butt. Now that I have found them here, I WILL be ordering again. I didn't know they came in so many colors! Woohoo! No more old lady elastic waistband pants with gathers."

Lee's motto has always been The Brand That Fits, and thousands of happy women agree. With over 12,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, Lee Women’s Instantly Slims Classic Relaxed Fit Monroe Straight Leg Jean is super popular, especially for middle-aged women looking for the right fit.

A wise reviewer writes, "I don’t feel as if my pants need to be hiked up constantly. Also, I am way past the age of wearing everything skin tight. There have to be some clothes for the older woman, and these are it."

Amazon is selling these "perfect jeans" in a slew of colors, from classic denim shades to burgundy and olive, and you can get them tout de suite with just a few clicks.

If you haven't heard of NYDJ, it formerly stood for Not Your Daughter's Jeans, and that's exactly what we're looking for. (Even Oprah loves this brand!) These Barbara bootcut jeans are designed to look as cute and sexy as that young'un in her twenties might wear, but they're designed for us older folk. With just the right amount of elasticity blended into the cotton for that perfect stretch, they use their lift tuck technology to make you feel slim and supported in all the right places. (Owing to their magical slimming panels, we suggest you select one size down from what you normally wear for the best fit.) The bootcut gives that skinny-leg look ending in a sexy flare, extending the look of your legs so you appear taller and svelte-er. Perfect with boots, of course, but also a knockout with heels. Prices vary by style and size, but there are some combos that are upwards of $20 off.

This mom says, "I'm 56 years old with a thick waist and I stand 5'4. The jeans are very forgiving and make me look long and lean when I am not... I'm not a teen and when I spend this much on an item I wear it for a LONG time, which makes the price a good value to me. Also to some who say these are mom jeans implying that's a BAD thing...I'd like to know WHY??? I AM a mom and frankly don't care to wear jeans with sparkles, rips and tears which sit 1 inch above my crack....these jeans make me look GREAT. That's all I care about. Great jean. Oh and DO NOT order your regular size, order one size down which is recommended by NYDJ themselves. They're right, one size down fits great."

Democracy Democracy Absolution Itty Bitty Boot Jeans $70 $88 Save $18 The slimming panels, booty lifters and super-stretch denim do the work, so all you need to do is work it. $70 at Amazon

The "perfect choice for mature women with curves and bellies," Democracy jeans are made to slim you down where you need it. Democracy’s signature “Ab” Solution jean uses innovative construction that incorporates smooth, super-stretch denim, slimming panels to mold and hold, a hidden inner elastic waistband for a no-gap waist, mesh panels for tummy control, signature curved back yoke and strategically placed pockets that provide a “booty lift.” Now, that's a lot of innovation put into one pair of jeans! Available in short and long inseams as well as in petite and plus sizes, this jean is a perfect year-round staple.

This fan says, "These white jeans are so comfortable and look great. Not see-through. I wear these year-round. Nice enough to even wear to work!"

Adorable with sneakers now and fab with a pair of boots in the colder months, this wide-leg crop jean is a wardrobe must. This stretch denim pair is designed to sit at your natural waist with fully functional pockets, easy zipper fly, belt loops and a high rise. Available in a variety of shades, they also come hemmed or frayed-edged for a more casual look. And these are only 24 bucks! (Price may vary by style and size.)

One fan exclaimed: "Buy these!!! They fit beautifully. If you’re curvy they fit and accent your body in a great way!! Love the length. You can dress these up or down! Wish they were in more colors because I’d buy them all. I wish they had the full-length jeans because it’s hard to find jeans that fit my curves as well as these do. Great buy!"

Don't we all fantasize about walking around in public in the comfort of our pj's? Well, now you can make the dream a reality. These PajamaJeans are so dreamy, you can sleep in them, and buyers swear they look like the real thing. This anti-denim wearer is now a believer: "I wasn't sure if I would like these. I was afraid of that grandma look — LOL, but they actually look like jeans, and no one can tell they aren't. They are so comfortable, I love that I can sit down in them and not feel like I'm being cut in half (I despise regular jeans). They are so nice and flat across the tummy area (unlike regular jeans). They've maintained their shape after months, and they fit me perfectly."

The secret is the drawstring closure, but it's just that — a secret. It's hidden in the waistband while a faux zip closure tricks the unknowing eye. Meanwhile details like five pockets, stitching and rivets are the real deal, just like that heavy denim of yore. Finally a pair of jeans that slip right on — no more battling with zippers. Their Dormisoft Denim embraces your best assets and flatters all shapes and sizes, while the boot-cut style lengthens legs. Grab a pair for 50 bucks, then sit back, relax and take a nap in these dreamy jeans.

