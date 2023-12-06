Mom goes viral for giving her Swiftie daughter’s doll the perfect Taylor Swift makeover

Considering all the hype and mania around Taylor Swift, it’s kind of surprising there are no dolls or toys for little Swifties yet — but one mom decided to take matters into her own hands and create one, documenting the entire process in a viral TikTok video.

Jillian Rundell shared the video, where she used an Ariel ILY Disney doll from Target and a plastic guitar she found at the Dollar Tree to DIY a Taylor Swift doll for her young daughter. The result is honestly pretty spot-on.

With “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” playing in the background, we see Rundell painting the doll’s lips in Taylor’s signature bright red hue, and adding a black cat-eye liner to her eyes. In the comments, she added more details, saying she used acrylic paint for the makeover and sealed it with clear Mod Podge.

Next was a rainbow manicure and some tiny, homemade friendship bracelets (of course). And then Rundell gave the doll’s hair a chop and styled it with her own blow dryer to have Taylor’s instantly recognizable bangs and soft waves.

After painting the guitar pink, she revealed the “After” of the makeover, and it looks just like our girl, T-Swift. Any young Swiftie would be thrilled with this doll. But at commenters’ urging, Rundell revealed she went back to hit the boots with a few coats of glitter spray paint, just to take things up another few notches.

“Ready to fork over all the $$ to get this for my 3 year old swiftie,” one commenter wrote, and honestly? Same.

Another wrote, “I got this doll for my little girl for Christmas and now I need to do this!!!”

This mom is clearly in her crafting era, and we have a feeling she just inspired a lot of moms of little Swifties to do the same.