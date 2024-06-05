Mom Gets Backlash for Not Returning Shopping Carts—But Is She Wrong?

A mom on TikTok says she doesn't return her shopping cart when out with her kids, and the comments are brutal.

A mom on TikTok posted a message for people who give her dirty looks for not returning her shopping cart when out with her children, and the comments section isn’t that pretty either.

“I’m not returning my shopping cart, and you can judge me all you want,” said Leslie Dobson, BS, MS, MA, PsyD, a clinical and forensic psychologist who discusses parenting and safety on TikTok. “I’m not getting my groceries into my car, getting my children into the car, and then leaving them in the car to go return the cart. So if you’re going to give me a dirty look [expletive].”

The video has more than 406K likes. However, many of the 104.3K comments on the now-viral video do not cosign Dr. Dobson’s hot take. But is she really wrong? Like a successful Costco haul, there’s a lot to unpack here.

The Internet Does Not Agree

The comments on the video are generally negative ones, and many reference the shopping cart theory.



“If you can get the cart, you can return the cart. Look up the shopping cart theory,” writes one person.



(For the unfamiliar, the shopping cart theory moralizes returning the shopping cart by saying it determines whether you’re a good or bad person. It’s sort of like the binary idea that making the bed determines whether you’ll have a good or bad day, but more condescending.)



“I absolutely believe in the shopping cart theory,” someone else comments. “Maybe the return was across the lot. Maybe it was literally across from the spot where you parked. Either way, the theory holds true.”



Dr. Dobson claps back to this one, writing, “I want women to feel empowered to trust their intuition if they feel unsafe and ignore judgment. Risk isn’t worth it, and our lives are precious. I have seen lives destroyed. I hope you never don’t.”



“There is a secret third option: You unload the groceries together with the kids. You go return the cart—also teaching them to do it as a byproduct,” says someone else.



Sounds great. Have you met my two-year-old runner?



“You sound like a gem,” reads another comment dripping with sarcasm.



“You'll be the first one to complain if someone leaves one next to your car,” writes someone else.



Unpopular Opinion: She’s Not Wrong

First: While I understand the original poster’s tone was harsh, so are the comments. We’re all people here trying our best. Internet bullying is rampant, and our kids are watching.



I’ll stay on my soapbox for a second. I think there’s room for nuance here. It’s hard to come by on social media (and even real-life conversations) these days, but it’s still valuable.



I’ll likely get slammed here, but I don’t always return my shopping cart when I run errands with one or both of my sons. When I go grocery shopping without them, of course, I push it back to the corral, give it to someone else, or take a store employee up on their offer to return it for me. I try to park near the corral when I am with my children, which also makes it easier to get the cart with them and stick them in it without letting them spend too much time on their feet in the parking lot, which, at times, (sadly) rivals Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



But when I can’t check the above boxes and am with my children, I do not return my cart. There. I said it. My number one job is to keep my kids safe—not teach them manners. If that mildly inconveniences someone by hijacking a parking spot or forcing a store employee, who I appreciate and understand is probably underpaid, to fetch it for me, so be it.

If it bothers you so much, go right ahead and give me a dirty look or curse me out under your breath as you push my cart back to the corral. Please help me out. Join my virtually nonexistent village (which is why I’m out with two kids in the first place). Welcome!



Generally, and with small children (ages 2 and 4), parking lots are one of the biggest triggers of anxiety for me. It's not just the kidnapping fears but the aforementioned issues with how people drive in the lot. There are other opportunities to teach them manners and that everything has a place, like when we get home, and all three of us put our shoes back (yes, me included, because I agree with setting examples).



Also? I actually don’t care if you think I’m rude, entitled, or lazy because I’ve “done enough work,” as they say, to know that I’m literally anything but and am not big on external validation these days.



And you know what? I’d also probably catch heat for leaving my kids alone in the car to return my cart. That’s parenthood. You can’t win, so lean into what works for you. If we’re being honest, leaving the shopping cart astray really doesn’t physically or mentally harm anyone.

In the meantime, let’s stop judging everyone for trying their best and stop insisting people ignore their guts and instincts to keep their kids safe.

