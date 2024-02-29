Mom discovers 160-foot, World War II-era underground bomb shelter after lifting up a slab in her backyard

A British mom unearthed a potential World War ll underground bomb shelter when she lifted a piece of stone in her backyard and exposed the remarkable find.

Rebecca Hobson, 34, came across the 160-foot air raid shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020 after locals briefed her about something tied to the war in the back of her Kent home in England.

But, despite being informed by neighbors about the possible discovery — Hobson says she was never moved by their requests to check it out until this year.

Hobson says she came across the hidden passageway during the COVID lockdown after locals briefed her about something tied to the war in the back of her home. Kennedy News and Media

“When we moved into the house we had no idea about the air raid shelter being in our garden,” Hobson said, according to Metro.co.uk.

“A few years later some of the locals said there might be something in the garden [from the war]. We’re still trying to dig into the history of it, but it’s still really interesting,” she added.

Hobson shared photos and videos of the amazing find in the back of her home, where the mother of two has lived for nearly 15 years.

Clear-cut footage Hobson and her partner, Darren, uploaded to their TikTok account gives viewers a virtual tour of what appears to be a mid-sized tunnel supported with lights to navigate through the cave.

The video slowly pans down the 160-foot passageway before findings of debris with rat traps, bottles, and bowls are found covered in dust.

Viewers of the video, which now has over 397,000 views, were stunned to witness the unusual World War ll discovery.

A video uploaded to Hobson and her partner’s TikTok account gave viewers a virtual tour of the underground bomb shelter that was connected to their backyard. Kennedy News and Media

“This is insane! Such an incredible find! Excuse the pessimistic in me, but I’d definitely still keep as a shelter due to the state of the world

��

,” one user wrote.

“Does the other end lead out to anywhere ?,” a curious viewer asked, to which Hobson and her partner replied, “It comes out at the bottom of the road but that end has been sealed off. So the only way in and out if from our garden.

��

”

Hobson is just the latest homeowner to discover a rich, vast history underneath her property.

Findings of debris with rat traps, bottles, and bowls were found covered in dust as the video played out. Kennedy News and Media

A woman found a basement-turned-nuclear bunker in her grandmother’s house that she says the previous owners installed in anticipation of a nuclear war or, say, a zombie apocalypse.

The woman named Carly shared a video of the hidden site to TikTok, which has been viewed over 4 million times — showing a pipe hanging from a ceiling that activates a hidden wall door in a coat closet.

Electricity breaker boxes, old-time gas masks, and rusted-over candles were among some of the interesting findings inside.

“When s–t hits the fan, I know where I’m coming,” Carly joked.