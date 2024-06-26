'Mom, our deer are famous': Stow woman's photos of baby deer playing in pool goes viral

Summer has arrived in full force, and Summit County residents flocked to pools and splash pads last week to escape the recent heat wave, which saw daily temperatures rise to the mid 90s.

Humans aren't the only ones who tried to stay cool in last week's heat. Animals, too, sought safety from the blaring sun, as exhibited by a Stow woman's recent Facebook post.

Kristina Fultz posted photos of three baby deer splashing around in her pool June 20 under the watchful eye of their mother on Facebook. The photos went semi-viral, with over 1,000 people reacting and commenting to the post.

Baby deer splash around in a Stow resident's backyard pool June 20.

"One of my sons was pretty impressed with how many people commented," Fultz said. "He said, 'Mom, our deer are famous.'"

Summit County public pools: Ohio heat wave: Where can I swim in Summit County public pools?

Fultz said she was in the process of taking her 3-year-old twin boys outside to play in the pool when one of the twins alerted her to the deer playing in the water.

"He came to me saying, 'Oh my gosh,' and pointed out the back sliding door where the baby deer were jumping around having a good time," Fultz said. "We watched them for a few minutes, and I thought this was the coolest thing, so I grabbed my phone to get some pictures because no one was going to believe me."

Baby deer splash around in a Stow resident's backyard pool June 20.

Fultz showed the pictures to a few family members and friends before posting them to Facebook because she knew it was a "sight to see," she said.

Her photos quickly became popular, with users noting how adorable the animals were.

"Three babies!!! Love it!!!," one user posted. "Triplets are very rare."

"The cutest thing," another user posted, adding three heart emojis at the end of their reply.

"*Immediately buys a foldable pool and puts it up*," a third user replied.

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@gannett.com, or on Twitter @athompsonABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Stow woman's backyard pool visited by baby deer in viral Facebook post