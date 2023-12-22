Mom’s Chick-fil-A Christmas tree is totally unhinged in the *best* way

There’s the ever-elusive Pinterest mom, and then there’s this mom, who made a Christmas tree out of kale and Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets. As someone who is an Atlanta native, Chick-fil-A is serious business here in Georgia, but this mom took a Chick-fil-A obsession to an entirely new level.

If you’re looking for a festive and fun way to display your Chick-fil-A catering order for your holiday party, look no further than mom and influencer Mackenzie Biehl’s Instagram post.

“​​Not much effort needed to make this tree!” she said. “I wrapped the styrofoam cone in parchment paper then large pieces of kale. Used toothpicks to secure the chicken nuggets. Put out some sauces and boom! Fun holiday centerpiece!”

It’s almost too pretty to eat, but not so much that if you love those nugs, they’ll be devoured in seconds with the wilted kale left over as Christmas chicken carnage.

Everyone in the comments was thrilled with this idea. “What a genius way to fancy up a chick fil a cater order!!” one fan commented. Another viewer lamented, “If I hadn’t already made my Publix order for Saturday

And another mom said she was going to try it with Tater Tots.

This centerpiece idea is just one of many amazing ideas Biehl shares on her page. She made a charcuterie centerpiece using cheese molded into a tree and used olives as ornaments. Biehl’s also made a “Snow Globe Cocktail” using rosemary, twine, and freezing that in some water. She also makes beautiful and delicious recipes for entertaining, desserts, or just meals she likes to serve to her family.

But I think the best one she’s ever done is this Chick-fil-A Christmas tree. Obviously.