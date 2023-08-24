Mom’s Back-To-School Rules Go Viral on TikTok Because Every Parent Can Relate

From mysterious stomach aches to waking up early, this mom has a hilarious list of things she won't tolerate from her son.

Fact checked by Sarah Scott

All summer, my kids woke up when it was still dark outside, and immediately proceeded to stuff their faces with Funfetti mini muffins and Eggos. They had zero health issues as a result of this, or with all of the other junk food they inhaled throughout the rest of the day—from Cheetos to pizza for 99% of lunches.

Flash forward to the first week of school, and we’re already combatting complaints of tummy aches, when—with much effort—they oh-so-dramatically peel open their eyes and—with horse, strained voices—claim it’s too early to get up. What?

Given what’s happening at our house, I had to laugh when I came across Ohio mom Nicole Jackson’s rules for her teenage son this back-to-school season. Jackson, who creates content on TikTok using the handle @thicnicjack, has gone viral for her video which is so relatable to every parent, that you’ll watch it twice and laugh out loud both times.

The TikTok, which is informally titled “What we not gonna do,” touches on every struggle parents face as their kids transition from summer to school.

First up is Jackson’s take on the mysterious “stomach energy” that seems to shift once your little free agent is back to being a student. “You’ve been living on a diet of hot chips, chicken nuggets, and every popsicle and disgusting drink known to man, without one stomach ache,” she says matter-of-factly about her 13-year-old. “You’re not about to come to me talking about ‘my stomach hurt’ like you’ve got the intestinal tract of a geriatric Crohn’s patient.”

Jackson also informs her son she's not going to allow him to pretend like getting up early is suddenly impossible after he’s been doing it all summer—and right away asking about breakfast.

She goes on to warn her son that preparing his outfit and items needed for the school day must be done the night before, saying she's “not about to have a slight heart attack” to help pull things together at the last minute. And, she’s also not willing to risk having unhealthy blood pressure over reports, permission slips, and picture day packets being presented to her the night before they’re due.

Perhaps most relatable, she intones about her son claiming he ran out of school supplies on day two of school, “I literally just spent $75,000 making sure everything on that list was there. You’re not about to keep losing everything.”

Finally, Jackson hilariously notes, “What we not gonna do is complain about the lunches that are packed for you. I literally took you to the store and asked you if every separate item was OK, but then when I went to put it together in a lunch that’s nutritious, now all of a sudden it’s trash.”

Um, was this mom literally at our house when I surveyed my kids about what food items they wanted for their lunches, which I went out and bought—and then the next morning, they all whined that they had nothing to pack?

Given how on the money Jackson’s back-to-school rules are, endless commenters shared thoughts similar to this one: “This is the best PSA ever for children.” Some people even begged the mom to come to their house or school to share her insights.

For me, it’s really enough that I feel more seen after watching this TikTok—since I guess I’m not the only parent who is baffled by weird, changing “stomach energy,” a sudden ability to sleep past 6 a.m., and rapidly shifting lunch preferences. Sigh. Is the school year over yet?



Read the original article on Parents.