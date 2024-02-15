This practical and cute packable puffer coat is an all-season wonder and it's on sale for only $39 (that's 40% off)

Both my mom and grandmother are nearly impossible to shop for, but they do agree on one thing: Any time they buy clothing, it has to be no-fuss, easy to clean and, most importantly, comfortable. With that in mind, last year, I gifted my mom a coat that my grandma ended up loving so much that she asked for one herself — and now they both can't stop wearing it. The joke's on me, though: When I got the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Puffer Coat, I (happily) paid full price. Lucky for you, though, it's now up to 40% off in certain sizes and shades as part of Amazon's Pre-Presidents' Day sale on Amazon Essentials outerwear and accessories.

Why is this a good deal?

This cute coat is under $40 in several colors, making it an über-affordable option for anyone looking to further winterize their wardrobe. With other brand-name puffer jackets coming in at up to $300 (or more), forking over $40-$50 for this coat is definitely a steal. Plus, it's available at 40% off in a few different colors and at other markdowns in even more varieties.

Why do I need this?

The Amazon Essentials Lightweight Puffer Coat is perfect for those tricky times of the year when it's too hot for a traditional, heavy puffer coat, yet not quite warm enough for a wool jacket. It's light and airy — so much so that you can pack it into an included pouch for easy stowing. It hits just under your hips, so it'll cover your bum, plus it has strategically placed stitching that creates a long, lean silhouette.

My mother, who normally sticks with her tried-and-true North Face coat, wore her Amazon Essentials puffer nearly every day in late fall and early winter, and even on some strangely warm days we've had over the past month. The rest of the time, she keeps it in her car in case she is coming home late from work and wants a warmer layer than what she already has on. Meanwhile, my grandmother — who would never wear something she doesn't think is the epitome of comfort — wears hers every chance she gets.

This puffer is excellent for travel, too — it can fit into a pouch smaller than a laptop, so you can easily stow it in a carry-on. Plus, it's practically weightless.

With so many colors to choose from, you may want more than one of these Amazon Essentials puffer coats. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

My mom and grandma aren't the only ones raving about this adorable puffer — over 12,000 verified Amazon shoppers are head over heels, too.

"This coat is the perfect travel coat," shared one jet-setter. "Extremely lightweight and still provided me enough warmth to stand outside for a phone call in 40-degree weather. I live in the South and hate carrying heavy coats while inside shopping. I carried this one for 30 minutes at a mall and barely noticed I was carrying it. It is my new favorite thing."

A frequent flyer added: "I am a flight attendant and this jacket is great for compacting into a small bag for luggage! Also super warm! It’s very thin and doesn’t look like it would be warm but it definitely is!"

Another added: "I love, love, love this coat ... fits like it was made just for me. This coat is super stylish and warm. I love the variety of colors — it was hard to choose. I have spent way more money on 'high-end' coats that really cannot hold a candle to this coat."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

