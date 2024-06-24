Molly Yeh Is Not the Fun Parent

The Food Network host and mom of two isn’t interested in playing dress-up with her kids—and that’s ok.

My kids know that while I can let loose and laugh at the silliest jokes, I’m terrible at building pillow forts and dreaming up rainy day crafts. But Molly Yeh? I expected the irrepressibly cheery host of the Food Network show Girl Meets Farm to be the official merry maker of her family. Her last name is even pronounced “yay!” So I was surprised to discover that the mom of two is a kindred soul. My reaction: the more, the, um, not merrier! I recently spoke to her from the sugar beet farm in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, where she lives with husband Nick Hagen, a fifth-generation farmer, and daughters Bernie, 5, and Ira, 2.

Parenthood is a twisty road with surprises around every corner. What’s been your biggest realization as a mom?

I’m not the fun parent. I try not to stress out over the fact that I'm terrible at just playing. As far as wrestling with the kids and reenacting princess scenes, my brain just doesn't do that naturally. They know that I’m happy being with them. I just can’t do the loud screaming and chasing. But I will create a very good setting for them in which to play.

You make sure fun happens! What would you say is your parenting superpower?

I can make any food they ask for from scratch. This past weekend Bernie saw a picture of a hot pretzel in a book and then we made some that day. Kid food and comfort food are my fortes as a cook. Anytime they want something store-bought, like goldfish crackers and Cheez-Its, I can create homemade versions.

What about cultural foods? Any specialties?

My husband’s family is from Norway and mine is from China and Hungary. There aren’t many other Jewish or Asian people where we live. We have to make the dumplings and matzo ball soup because we can’t just order them in a restaurant. As soon as Ira is out of diapers and no longer napping, I would love to go to the countries of our heritage and dig into those roots. Visiting these countries will be important for how my kids tell their story.

I love having things to look forward to to break up my family’s usual routine. Speaking of, what do mornings look like in your house?

Bernie crawls into bed with us anywhere between six and seven, and then jumps in the shower with me. She’ll hang out as I go through my routine. I just have to get my stuff done first. It’s like when you're on the airplane and you’re supposed to put the oxygen mask on yourself before helping others. I’ll shower, put on makeup, and then go for a walk on the treadmill. Bernie will do her little stretches while I work out. And yes, I do my exercise after putting on makeup. It’s not that strenuous.

Whatever works for you. How do you find joy when life gets overwhelming?

I’m an organizer. If I’m looking at a long to-do list, I like to get really specific on my calendar and figure out when everything will get done. That puts me at ease. I get peace of mind knowing that I can expect things to play out a certain way over the next few weeks. I thrive on routine.

