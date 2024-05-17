Moline gets greener: City plants 100 trees

Soon Moline will offer more habitats for wildlife and shade from the sun for all its inhabitants.

Our Quad Cities News spoke to the City of Moline Arborist Terry Bates and the Executive Director of the Moline Community Development Corporation Rochelle about their efforts to plant 100 trees in Moline. They say that planting trees has many benefits for the community, including aesthetics and added value to homes.

(Gabe Zwierzynski, OurQuadCities.com)

Volunteers, along with Moline Community Development, started planting 100 trees across the city this week. They started at Velie Park on Thursday.

Our Quad Cities News checked the progress at 11th Avenue. The Carlin-Krueger says planting trees adds a lot of value.

(Gabe Zwierzynski, OurQuadCities.com)

Oak, Kentucky Coffee, Sugarberry, Yellow Wood and Catalpa were among the tree species that will be planted to encourage biodiversity.

