Ouch! Cure your cracked heels with these ‘magic’ moisturizing socks — on sale for $11

Walking on eggshells, walking on broken glass — foot pain is so brutal that it's become a universal metaphor for discomfort. And 20 percent of adults in the U.S. have experienced one very specific type of foot torture: cracked heels. If you're among those millions of sufferers, it's time to meet your sole mates: Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks, which are on sale for $11 for two pairs at Amazon.

Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks, pack of 2 $11 $15 Save $4 These cotton-blend socks are the first step to banishing painful cracked heels. They're infused with essential oils, jojoba oil, olive oil and vitamin E that penetrate the skin and soothe deep cracks and help them heal.

In addition to the medicinal oils contained in the socks' soft fabric, you can add your favorite foot cream and let those babies soak. With or without added moisturizers, Dr. Fredericks's moisturizing heel socks work hard on tough, dry skin while you quite literally kick back, relax, watch TV, read a book or go to sleep. It's the most passive way possible to restore your heels to their former glory.

"What kind of magic is this?" asked one stunned reviewer. "The socks, for me, fit perfectly. Hugging my heel with the silicone sitting perfectly in place...I went to sleep and woke up hopeful. I removed the socks and my eyes widened. It was like someone came in the middle of the night and replaced my dry ugly heels with that of a 20-year-old woman! Smooth. Almost no cracks!"

Let's examine this sorcery. That 'silicone' the shopper mentioned is actually SootheFast Gel, a pain-relieving gel that these socks are lined with. It not only moisturizes, helping to ease soreness, but it encourages the skin to regenerate.

Dr. Frederick's moisturizing socks start fixing your cracked heels overnight! (Photo: Amazon)

Save 25 percent on two pairs of Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks, which another Amazon fan called "unbelievably fantastic." Another customer added, "What a relief! All I can say is wow. My feet were so painfully dry since it has gotten cold. No matter how much I lotion my feet they would still get dry and cracked, and I needed relief. I honestly didn’t think I would be so blown away by the results in literally two to three days. My feet feel amazing!"

If you've tried a million things to fix your cracked heels and walk pain-free, join the club. That's what most Amazon reviewers have in common: a kind of desperation that led them to Dr. Frederick's. "I have tried a number of different things, including plastic foot booties used for pedicures. These silicone heel socks do the trick," as one shopper put it. "Wear these nightly to say goodbye to cracked heels and hello to soft feet."

Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks are one size fits most and safe for sensitive skin. They're also breathable and won't overheat your feet, according to many reviewers, especially because they don't cover your toes. And you can pop them right in the washing machine when you're done, and stroll out the door in pain-free bliss!

