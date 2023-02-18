'Ridiculously warm': Amazon's most popular ski jacket is $40 for Presidents' Day — over 50% off

Jack Frost keeps bulldozing his way around the country, so if you still need something to keep you toasty from the wind and cold, you're in luck — Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket is discounted for Presidents' Day! You can score it for just $40 (down from $90). Lots of colors are massively discounted, from Black and Dark Grey to Light Blue and Dusty Pink. And it's not just women who can benefit — the men's Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jacket is also on sale in colors like Black and Brown.

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jackets for good reason. It's the perfect weight to keep you warm without overheating, and it won't make you look or feel like a marshmallow. Plus, it's treated with a water-repellent coating, so your clothing won't get drenched if you take a tumble on the slopes. It's wind-resistant, too, so even if you decide to rock it on a blustery day about town, you'll be well protected. It even has a cozy fluffy interior, so you'll stay toasty warm, no matter how low the temps dip.

With 21,000-plus five-star Amazon reviews from verified buyers, this coat is so wildly popular that you might run into someone else wearing the same one on the slope (or just running errands).

Because you want to stand outside and toast marshmallows, not look like one. (Photo: Amazon)

The best praise comes from shoppers who normally buy expensive designer jackets. They say this coat is just as good, if not better.

"OMG this jacket is so warm!" shared a shopper. "It is ridiculous! Seriously, I was not expecting this quality for this price. I have worn North Face jackets/hoodies that claim to do the same thing and I didn't understand why people spend that much money for that type of jacket.. but I was right...because here's a perfect jacket for less than half the price."

"I am thrilled with this jacket!" another added. "I am a landscape photographer living in rural NY. I often have to hike/snowshoe back in several miles in sub-zero temps or cold rainy weather to my shoot location. This jacket is perfect for everything Mother Nature can throw at me. Super warm but very lightweight."

How's this for a luxury problem? It's so warm, you might need to ditch some layers! Shared a reviewer: "LOVE LOVE LOVE! I only wore a base layer and a sports tank under this for the whole day of skiing and I stayed warm all day. Absolutely love the color. There are plenty of pockets with a good amount of space and the hood is the perfect size. I sized up so I could fit a sweatshirt underneath but I didn’t even need that many layers cause it’s so warm!"

