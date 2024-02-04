The modern way to wear argyle, the British style staple

A muse in argyle: Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors - Llara Plaza/BBC

It’s said diamonds are a girl’s best friend; when it comes to argyle, you could argue they fill that role whatever your gender. The classic pattern is more accessible than precious stones, too – great news, given it’s having a style moment.

A twist on tartan, it takes its name from Argyll, where the seat of Clan Campbell – from whose tartan it was derived – is found. Highlanders were wearing it on socks as early as the 1600s, but it was knitwear brand Pringle of Scotland that took it mainstream in the 1920s, and the Duke of Windsor who made it fashionable as golfing attire.

Since then, it’s been a British style staple, synonymous with the preppy aesthetic; at once sporty and nerdy. But if you feel like you’ve seen it around a lot more in the past few months, you’re not mistaken. We’ve seen it on the catwalk courtesy of some of the most agenda-setting brands for s/s 2024, including at Loewe, Burberry, Dior, and Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show in Manchester. This is already trickling down to the high street. It’s also the name of Matthew Vaughn’s new spy comedy, so if you’ve not had your eye on the runways you may well have caught sight of it printed on movie posters.

‘Argyle is having a moment in the same way that classic tweeds had a shot in the arm with the use of less traditional colours,’ says personal stylist Annabel Hodin. Her advice? ‘Look for unexpected colour combinations, diamonds of varying sizes, and not necessarily just two colours.’

Don’t be afraid to be picky, she adds: ‘I only recommend pattern that is exceptional in its use of colour and geometrics.’

There are plenty of stylish muses from whom to take your lead, from Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge twinning in the music video for Treat People with Kindness to Cher in Clueless and Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors. And you can buy safe in the knowledge that a bolder, deconstructed or oversized take on argyle won’t date quickly – Hodin is convinced of that. ‘It’ll be a great core piece as it goes with everything.’

Try these

argyle jumpers

Wool blend sweater, £220, Gant; Wool blend knitted vest, £225, Ganni; Recycled polyester cardigan, £55, Omnes

argyle jumpers

Lambswool cardigan, £225, YMC; Lambswool vest, £595, Pringle of Scotland

argyle jumpers

Wool and alpaca jumper, £413, Maison Kitsune; Wool and cashmere jumper, £259, Sandro; Jacquard sweater, £49.99, Zara

argyle jumpers

Merino cashmere jumper, £365, Margaret Howell; Lambswool jumper, £34.90, Uniqlo

