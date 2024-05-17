New mobile food cart approved by Logansport Board of Public Works and Safety

May 17—This summer, citizens of Logansport may see a food cart around town selling corn on the cob and other treats. This business, called Cornquiste, was brought forward by Lydia Ascencio at Wednesday's Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, which was approved by the board.

At Cornquiste, Ascencio plans to serve corn on the cob on a stick or in a cup, which will come with mayonnaise, cheese and Takis as toppings. She will also serve shaved ice with natural fruit flavors like mango and strawberries, and Mexican chips served with hot sauce.

Ascencio said she has seen carts like this everywhere in California, where she was raised. She plans to push her cart around town to sell her food.

"[It's] something new, something fun, I guess, for this little town now that it's growing," Ascencio said. "So, I'm just hoping people like it and support my small business."

In addition to this new idea, Ascencio also runs a small business called Lixi's Customs out of her home, where she does t-shirt and cup designs, car decals, business cards and more. She said the food cart was an overnight idea to get her out of the house.

Now that she has the Food Establishment approval, Ascencio said she needs one more permit before she can get Cornquiste off the ground. She said she is waiting for summer vacation to start before she begins selling, but she plans to operate Thursdays through Sundays in the afternoon until sunset, she told the board.

"... I think I'm just excited to start, bring something new," Ascencio said.