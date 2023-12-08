MLB Legend Johnny Damon Lists His Massive Florida Mansion for $30 Million

Move over, Walt Disney World. Retired MLB star Johnny Damon built his own adult playground in Florida, and the over-the-top Florida mansion is now on the market for an eye-watering $30 million.

Located in Windermere, a suburb of Orlando, the sprawling property sits on a nearly five-acre lot with 540 feet of frontage along Lake Butler. According to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the listing, the retired MLB star and his wife, Michelle, acquired the land in 2007 for $4 million. The 30,000-square-foot estate was later completed in 2010, and from the looks of it, no expense was spared in the construction.

“The owners really took the time to envision, design, and build a dream home, one that meets every standard of luxury, ideal for both family living and also perfect for entertaining,” said Alice Anne Jackson with Corcoran Premier Realty in a press statement.

Johnny Damon’s mansion in near Orlando includes a two-lane bowling alley with graffitied walls.

Altogether, the palatial residence comprises nine bedrooms and a whopping 15 bathrooms. In terms of amenities, well, it’s got just about every perk you could think of. Hair salon? Check. Two-lane bowling alley. Of course. A gym? As a matter of fact, there are two! The abode also features a cigar lounge, an arcade, a sports bar, a movie theater, a music room, plus a sauna, steam room, and meditation area. “You never run out of things to do,” Damon told the WSJ.

The 30,000-square-foot home includes a custom sports bar.

The primary suite is ensconced in a dedicated wing on the first level and is decked out with a coffee bar, a two-story closet, and both indoor and outdoor showers. Elsewhere, the kitchen is any aspiring chef’s dream, equipped with large islands, a walk-in pantry, and a breakfast bar. There’s also a separate catering kitchen, because why not?

Outside, the grounds could definitely be mistaken for a theme park. There’s a massive, resort-style saltwater pool with a grotto, spa, slide, and even a swim-up hibachi grill and bar. For the adventurous types, you can soar through the skies on the property’s zipline or channel your inner athlete on the sports court.

The backyard has a saltwater swimming pool with a waterfalls and a grotto.

The former outfielder for the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox told the newspaper he’s selling the home so he and his wife Michelle can travel more now that their six kids are grown. (Damon has two other kids from a previous marriage.) Since Damon’s retirement in 2012, the two-time World Series champ and his wife have made their rounds the reality TV circuit. Most recently, they appeared (twice!) as charter guests on Bravo’s Below Deck. Damon also had a brief stint on Dancing With the Stars in 2018 and Celebrity Apprentice, hosted by Donald Trump. In 2020, he was even appointed to Donald Trump’s Council on Sport, Fitness, and Nutrition.

