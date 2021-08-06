Cheers! Save more than 60 percent off top-rated, 'impressive' barware sets at Amazon — but only for today

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Raise a glass to savings. (Photo: Amazon)

Whipping up your own cocktail at home is the ultimate luxury — it's like having a bar brought to your place, without all the crowds. But, of course, you need the right tools to make your favorite drink just the way you like it.

Before you drop a fortune on a barware kit, know this: Just for today, Amazon has slashed prices up to 63 percent off top-rated Mixology & Craft and Modern Mixology barware sets. There are a ton of options on sale, each with its own thing going for it. And, pro tip: These also make really great gifts, just in case you need to pick something up for the drink-lover in your life. Don't miss these deals.

Everything you need, at 53 percent off. (Photo: Amazon)

This 10-piece bar tool set has all the great tools you need to make a craft cocktail in a modern-style arrangement. Whether you're looking for a spoon, jigger, bottle opener, shaker, strainer or muddler, it's all right here, artfully displayed in a cool bamboo stand. "This product was everything I expected and more!" a satisfied customer said. "The beautiful set sits so lovely on my mini bar while taking up minimal space, which is perfect for that 'big-little' touch. The craftsmanship of this set has even been approved by friends who work in the bartending business as being high quality industry standard."

Shop it: Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Stylish Bamboo Stand, $37 (was $80), amazon.com

Just add whiskey. (Photo: Amazon)

More of a whiskey fan? This kit is for you. Enjoy two old fashioned rocks glasses, two sate coasters with fun, whisky-inspired sayings, and eight granite whiskey stones, so your favorite drink doesn't get watered down. The kit even comes with recipe cards, in case you want to branch out a little. It's all easily stored in a rugged box. "The glasses are very nice, and the stones stay cold for a long time," a happy customer said. "The packing is super classy, too, and it doubles as decoration. The recipe cards included are a nice touch."

Story continues

Shop it: Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones Gift Set, $27 (was $36), amazon.com

Have cocktail gear, will travel. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you're heading to a friend's house or going on vacation, being away from home doesn't mean you should settle for subpar cocktails. This on-the-go kit comes in a rustic-style tote bag that easily rolls up to hit the road. It's got everything you need in there —a shaker and strainer, muddler, shot glasses and so much more. There's even a handy reusable ice bag you can tote along. "It is a really impressive set," a five-star fan wrote. "Over the years I have travelled often for family gatherings and I am constantly trying to make cocktails with random utensils. No longer. I now have everything I need in one very portable package. I will even take it camping."

Shop it: Mixology & Craft Travel Bartender Kit Bag, $64 (was $170), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.