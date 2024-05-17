All mixed up: All the Things crafts line of cocktails and mixers

May 17—All the Things offers craft cocktails and mixers without the fuss.

The local brand offers cocktails made with spirits created by New Mexico's Troubled Minds Distilling. The cocktails are ready to be poured in a glass, over ice, and enjoyed. The line includes a Paloma made with agave spirit and grapefruit, a Margarita made with agave spirit, the Kentucky Mule made with bourbon, a Ginger Lemonade cocktail made with vodka and gin, and a Limeade cocktail made with vodka. Suggestions on how to serve and garnish are printed on each label. More information on All the Things products is available at allthethingscocktails.com.

All the Things also offers cocktail mixers for imbibers who prefer to add their own choice of distilled spirit. Mixers include classic lemonade made with zesty lemon juice and pure cane sugar; classic margarita mix made with lemon and lime; lavender lemonade made with pure lavender, lemon juice and pure cane sugar; limeade mix made with pure lime juice and cane sugar; and paloma mix made with a blend of grapefruit juice, lime juice and cane sugar.

"The reason why we're not canned, we're liters, is because we use high pressure processing," said Filly Christie, craft brand manager at All the Things. "It uses like 87,000 (pounds per square inch) of water. It's a Japanese method of preserving the product. We call the machine 'Big Squishy.' The machine uses 87,000 psi to clarify the product and then gives it a six-month shelf life if it stays unopened."

All the Things cold pressed juices were created with the intent of freeing up bartenders' time to allow them to focus on customer service.

"Essentially, it kind of started to reduce supply chain costs and give bartenders the ability to focus on overall customer experience," Christie said. "They take up less space than lemons and limes, and bartenders don't have to squeeze them (by) hand and they have the same quality. It cuts cocktail times in half."

The cold press juice line includes grapefruit juice, lemon juice, lime juice, pineapple juice and Valencia orange juice. The line is free of preservatives, additives and GMOs. The juices are created using high pressure processing to ensure freshness and flavor. Juices are never heat treated and ingredients are sourced from local farms whenever possible.

All the Things launched in May 2023. It took its founder, Skye Devore, about three years to get the recipes right, according to Christie.

"It's a female founded and operated enterprise dedicated to providing exceptional handcrafted beverages," Christie said. "It's all cold-pressed juices with a longer shelf life."

All the Things products can be found at Total Wine in Albuquerque, at all Tractor Brewing Company taprooms, MyMarket at Mesa del Sol, and Susan's Fine Wine and Spirits in Santa Fe.

Flights of All the Things cocktails will be offered at all Tractor Brewing Co. taprooms during New Mexico Cocktail Week, held from June 1 through June 8. More information on New Mexico Cocktail Week can be found at nmcocktailweek.com.