Mix Whiskey With Lemon Soda For An Effortlessly Refreshing Cocktail

It's always a good idea to have some easy-to-make cocktail recipes on hand — and what's easier than simply mixing two ingredients? If you're a whiskey lover, then you need to know about the wonders of mixing it with lemon soda, such as S. Pellegrino's lemon flavor, for an effortlessly refreshing cocktail.

The whiskey sour is one of the most well-known whiskey-based cocktails for a reason — the tartness of the lemon pairs well with the strength of the whiskey. By using lemon soda instead, you also bring in some sweetness to balance out the other flavors. The result is one refreshing, sweet-but-not-too-sweet drink. If you don't have easy access to lemon soda for any reason, you can also use any lemon-lime soda, such as Sprite (or you may just prefer it that way).

To build this cocktail, you can really just play it by ear and go off of your own personal preferences — if you want a stronger whiskey taste, add less soda and vice versa.

Make It A Classic Lynchburg Lemonade By Adding A Couple Of Ingredients

Lynchburg lemonade with cucumber - Maksym Fesenko/Shutterstock

If you tried and loved the whiskey and lemon soda pairing, then you'll be happy to learn that there's a very similar classic cocktail that requires just a couple of extra ingredients. The cocktail in question is the Lynchburg Lemonade, which is named after Lynchburg, Tennessee, where the Jack Daniel's distillery is located. Also infusing lemon and whiskey, the drink consists of whiskey, triple sec, plain sparkling water, lemon juice, lime juice, and a sugar cube. For a sweeter version, it's suggested that you swap out the sparkling water for lemon-lime soda — just like the simple two-ingredient cocktail.

So, once you've made yourself a whiskey-lemon soda mixture — especially if you opted to use a lemon-lime soda — then all you need to add to make it into a Lynchburg lemonade is triple sec. If you want to stick with just lemon soda, then you can rely on the lime juice to give the Lynchburg lemonade that lemon-lime flavor.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.