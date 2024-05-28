Mitchell Park Domes' rare, stinky 'corpse flower' is blooming for 24 hours on Tuesday

Roadkill. Rotting flesh. A cat's litterbox.

All of these less-than-pleasant terms have been used to describe the overwhelming scent emitted by Amorphophallus titanum, better known as the "corpse flower." Still, each time the rare flower blooms at Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Horticulture Conservatory domes, people flock to get a whiff.

If you long to experience this stinky plant up close and personal, you're in luck, but you'll have to act fast. The Domes' resident corpse flower, nicknamed "U'Reeka," is currently in bloom. Corpse flowers only bloom once every eight years or so for about 24 to 48 hours before collapsing. The Domes have extended their hours today to give more people a chance to witness the flower; they'll be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28.

The Domes are at 524 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee. Tickets are available at the door and start at $6.

What is a corpse flower?

Amorphophallus titanum is native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra. The Domes received a gift of a dormant corpse flower corm — similar to a bulb or tuber — about 16 years ago from the University of Wisconsin and have since grown more than 10 corpse flower corms from the original.

Mary Braunreiter, the horticulturist for Mitchell Park's tropical dome, told the Journal Sentinel that the flower smells like "rotting flesh" or a dead mouse found in a trap after multiple days. She said the plant is not rotting, though, "it smells that way on purpose."

On the island of Sumatra, the flower is pollinated by carrion flies and beetles which are drawn to the stinky smell. That's why the corpse flower doesn't emit the same fragrant scent as flowers pollinated by butterflies and bees.

In addition to their unique scent, corpse flowers can grow quite large. A. titanum is the largest unbranched flower in the world. Last year, the Domes' corpse flower, nicknamed "Musky," grew to be 4 feet tall and 3 feet wide.

Sophie Carson contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Corpse flower in bloom at Mitchell Park Domes in Milwaukee County