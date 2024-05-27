Missouri Prairie Foundation offers hike Tuesday, 13th annual Prairie BioBlitz this weekend

May 27—The Missouri Prairie Foundation's 13th annual Prairie BioBlitz will be held Saturday and Sunday at Shelton L. Cook Memorial Meadow in Barton County.

Participants can join biologists, volunteer naturalists and other prairie supporters at the 302-acre site to celebrate National Prairie Day, which is Saturday, and help biologists inventory plants, birds, butterflies, native bees, mammals, amphibians, reptiles and more.

The weekend also will feature a potluck dinner with a fish fry, an after-dinner presentation titled "Dark Skies," nocturnal insect observations, stargazing and free tent camping. Activities continue through noon Sunday.

The event is free, but attendees must register for Prairie BioBlitz activities for planning purposes and to reserve a spot in field study groups, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Carol Davit, the Missouri Prairie Foundation's executive director, said in a statement: "Temperate grasslands are the most endangered, least conserved of any major terrestrial habitat on earth—including Missouri's tallgrass prairies, which have global conservation significance. Participants will learn more about and see firsthand the incredible biodiversity present on the prairie while helping document the different kinds of plants and animals we can find."

Find a detailed schedule of Prairie BioBlitz activities, directions to the prairie, and event registration at https://moprairie.org/event/mpf-13th-annual-bioblitz-and-national-prairie-day. Registration deadline is Thursday.

The Missouri Prairie Foundation is a 58-year-old prairie conservation organization and land trust. In addition to its prairie conservation work, the group also runs Grow Native!, a 24-year-old native plant marketing and education program, and administers the Missouri Invasive Plant Council.

To learn more, visit www.moprairie.org or www.grownative.org, or call 573-808-7007.

Shelton L. Cook Memorial Meadow is located along Route U, about 2 miles northwest of Golden City.

Guided look

The Missouri Prairie Foundation technical adviser Jeff Cantrell will offer a guided look at the life and ecological relationships at Linden's Prairie from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It will involve up to 1 mile of walking over flat to moderately rolling terrain. Dress for the weather and walking in a prairie — boots or gaiters are recommended — and bring water and sun protection.

The hike will be held rain or shine. Registrants will be notified in the event of the need to reschedule due to severe weather.

The cost is free. To secure a spot, email Cantrell at jeff.cantrell@mdc.mo.gov.

The foundation acquired the 171-acre original prairie near Mount Vernon in 2014. It is located in Lawrence County on County Road 2120 about 6 miles west of Mount Vernon. From Interstate 44, take exit 38 north on Missouri Highway 97. Drive 2 miles north into the town of Stotts City and turn east onto County Road 2120. Drive 2.2 miles and look for the grass pull-in on the left, or north, side.