How Missouri birds adopt their own distinct parenting styles

A female Baltimore oriole weaves a basket nest high in the trees from string and long grass.

Missouri is home to many bird species, and many of them are actively in the process of building nests and getting ready to start a new family.

Just like people all have different parenting styles, bird species vary in how they get ready for and care for their offspring.

The artists

One of the most remarkable nest builders in Missouri is the Baltimore oriole. These birds are known for their intricately-woven hanging nests, which resemble small pouches. The female oriole constructs the nest from plant fibers, grasses, and even string, creating a durable and flexible structure that can withstand our occasional severe storms. It takes these birds about seven days to build their next.

Another artist is the American goldfinch. Goldfinches build cup-shaped nests in shrubs and trees, using fine plant materials like thistledown, milkweed fluff, and spider silk. These soft, well-insulated nests keep the eggs warm and protected. The female goldfinch meticulously lines the nest with soft materials, ensuring her future babies are comfortable. Goldfinches take about nine days to build their nest.

The burrowers

Not all birds build nests in trees or shrubs. Bank swallows and belted kingfishers prefer to dig burrows in sandy or muddy banks along rivers and lakes. These burrows can be up to three feet long, ending in a small nesting chamber. This nesting strategy provides excellent protection from predators and harsh weather. Both the male and female take turns excavating the burrow and caring for the eggs once they are laid. It can take up to two weeks to excavate these nests.

The minimalists

A male eastern bluebird clings to the opening of the pair's chosen nest box.

Some Missouri birds adopt a more minimalist approach to nest building. The killdeer, for example, lays its eggs directly on the ground in a simple area lined with small pebbles. The killdeer relies on its excellent camouflage and strategic nesting locations, often in open fields or gravel roads, to protect its eggs from predators.

Additionally, the killdeer uses a clever distraction tactic known as the "broken-wing act" to lure potential threats away from the nest by feigning injury. Doesn’t take long at all for these nests to be built.

The eastern bluebird also prefers simplicity, often using natural cavities in trees or man-made nest boxes. These birds line their nests with grasses and pine needles, creating a cozy environment for their eggs and chicks. The use of existing cavities or nest boxes reduces the need for extensive nest construction and provides added protection from predators. They accomplish this in just a day or two.

Cooperative parents

Some bird species in Missouri practice cooperative breeding, where multiple individuals help raise the young. The red-cockaded woodpecker is an example.

These woodpeckers live in family groups and excavate cavities in live pine trees. The breeding pair, along with helper birds — usually offspring from previous years — work together to feed and protect the chicks. This cooperative effort increases the survival rate of the young and strengthens the family unit.

Another cooperative breeder is the tufted titmouse. These small, social birds often nest in tree cavities or nest boxes and may involve extended family members in raising the chicks. The helpers assist with feeding and defending the nest, ensuring that the chicks have a higher chance of survival.

A Tufted Titmouse flutters about in the sun on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Indianapolis.

As inspiring as the cooperative parenting is, we have a complete opposite example! Brown-headed cowbirds lay their eggs in the nests of other bird species, leaving the unsuspecting host parents to incubate and raise the cowbird chicks. This strategy frees the cowbird parents from the responsibilities of nest building and chick rearing, allowing them to focus on producing more eggs. Seems rude!

Mike Szydlowski is a science teacher and zoo facilitator at Jefferson STEAM School.

TIME FOR A POP QUIZ

How long does it take a Baltimore oriole to build its nest, and what materials do they use?

What is unique about the nesting strategy of the bank swallow and belted kingfisher, and how long does it take them to build their nests?

Describe the minimalist nesting approach of the killdeer.

What is cooperative breeding, and which two Missouri bird species practice this strategy?

What bird practices the opposite of cooperative parenting and how is it done?

LAST WEEK'S QUIZ ANSWERS

How do cicadas contribute to soil health and plant growth when they emerge from the ground?

Cicadas contribute to soil health and plant growth by creating tunnels that aerate the soil, improving water infiltration and oxygen access for roots.

What impact do cicadas have on bird populations and other wildlife when they emerge in large numbers?

When cicadas emerge in large numbers, they provide a large and easily accessible food source for birds, mammals, and reptiles. This seemingly never-ending buffet allows bird populations to thrive and leads to a temporary boost in other wildlife populations as well.

How do cicadas indirectly benefit other insect species?

With predators focused on the easy-to-get cicadas, the predation pressure on other insects decreases, allowing their populations to increase.

What role do cicadas play in nutrient recycling, and how does this benefit the ecosystem?

When cicadas die, their bodies decompose and return valuable nutrients to the soil.

Describe the final days of the cicada life cycle and their ultimate contribution to the environment.

In the final days of their life cycle, adult cicadas focus on reproduction. Males sing to attract females, and after mating, females lay their eggs in tree branches. Once this task is completed, the adults weaken and die, falling to the ground where they decompose and enrich the soil with nutrients.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: How Missouri birds adopt their own distinct parenting styles