Mississippi River observation deck to open in 2026

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis River Parks Partnership broke ground Thursday on a 218-foot-long observation deck on the Mississippi River.

The Memphis Flyway will be the only free and ADA-accessible observation deck on the Mississippi River and is set to open in 2026.

It will sit on the water between the 1-55 Bridge and the I-40 Bridge, running adjacent to Tom Lee Park.

MRPP expects to draw more than 1 million new visitors annually to the Memphis area. They say the Flyway will “conserve unspoiled habitat below the structure for a wide variety of species including the at-risk Monarch butterfly.”

The Flyway will also allow visitors to view more than 100 species of birds that fly past the Memphis riverfront each year.

The Memphis Flyway is set to open in 2026 (Photo courtesy of the Memphis River Parks Partnership)

The Tennessee Heritage Conservation Trust Fund, the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and an anonymous donor are funding the project.

The Mississippi River stretches more than 3,000 miles across 10 states.

The Great River Road follows the Mississippi River from the river’s source in Minnesota, to where it empties into the Gulf of Mexico.

