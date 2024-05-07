Mississippi Aquarium offering buy-one-get-one-free admission for moms this Mother’s Day

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Aquarium is hoping families will visit the aquarium this Mother’s Day — and they have a deal to help celebrate moms.

According to a press release, families can “make some unforgettable memories with Mom” as moms can get into the aquarium for free this Saturday, May 12.

(Mississippi Aquarium)

The deal works as a buy one, get one free admission as it requires the purchase of a full-price adult, child, or senior ticket.

The free admission is only valid on full-price gate purchases, according to the release. It is also not valid for online purchases.

