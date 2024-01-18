Missing your garden in this cold weather? Now's the time to plan for next year's harvest.

Winter is an excellent time for planning next year’s garden. Take advantage of the short days and cold weather to create a vision for the upcoming growing season.

Good planning now will help reduce space needed, insure produce you grow will be eaten, and should reduce your costs involved with planting.

The first step is to look back on the previous growing season. What species did you enjoy growing or eating? What grew easily with little inputs? What species did you wish you would have planted more of? Revisit any photos taken to refresh your memory.

If you made any garden notes through the year, now is the time to review them. These are some good questions that will help guide you in planning for this year.

Timing is also important. Planting crops at the correct time will greatly affect their performance. Some crops such as lettuce or spinach should be planted much earlier than others such as squash or cucumbers. Gardeners often plant earlier than they should.

Use a calendar to assign a planting date for each of your species you intend on planting. The seed package will help guide you. Making a planting calendar will make things easier when planting time gets here.

Tomato plants in a plot.

Evaluate the produce your household consumed last year. Consider if you need to grow additional quantities or increase the amount grown. Also ask yourself if there are other varieties that you would like to try. Now is a great time to order seed.

For your garden, list the plants you intend to grow and consider where they will be planted. Even a rough-draft map can help you better understand what is possible. These records can serve as a shopping list and a reference for later. Digital tools such as spreadsheets are excellent for this purpose as they can be easily located in subsequent seasons and revised.

However, the pen-and-paper method can serve the same purpose and be great for mapping out the location of plantings. There are also apps available to digitally plan your garden bed. Check out “Planter: Garden Planner” in Apple's App Store and let me know if you like it.

Actual placement of each variety is also important. Rotating crops to different areas or different beds each year will significantly reduce insect and disease problems. Avoid planting vegetables of the same family in the same area each year.

Consider early season vegetables and late season vegetable plantings. After you harvest your early season vegetables, you easily could replace a second planting of squash or even tomatoes.

Once you have a general idea of the plants you want for your home garden, you can more confidently turn your attention to sourcing seeds. Seed companies can be located online, but if you prefer a physical catalog, call and request one. Reputable seed sources will identify the variety sold as well as a description, germination rate and lot number.

If you’re unsure whether a seed company is reputable, don't hesitate to contact your county extension agent. Seeds for popular varieties can sell out quickly, so purchasing things ahead of springtime is a good idea.

Extra or unused seeds can be stored in sealed bags or a plastic bin in a cool place and saved for later. Most seed will store for one year or more. Older seed often will not germinate well.

Cold, short winter days are not typically considered gardening weather but can be used to plan for a bigger, better harvest.

P. Andrew Rideout is the University of Kentucky County Extension Agent for Horticuture and can be reached at pandrewrideout@uky.edu.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: How do I make a plan for a vegetable garden?