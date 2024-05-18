Missed the northern lights? Here are the best places to stargaze in Colorado this summer
As the summer rolls in and the Earth tilts toward the Milky Way center, there will be plenty of opportunities to stargaze in Colorado.
The state is home to 10 International Dark Sky Parks and five International Dark Sky Communities, according to the organization. These certified places have “an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights” and a “dedication to the preservation of the night sky.”
Before you head out, the National Park Service recommends choosing a moonless night to get the most out of your experience.
A flashlight or headlamp with red light will also help your eyes adjust better to seeing in the darkness.
Dark Sky Parks in Colorado
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
Address: 9800 Highway 347, Montrose, Colorado
Description: The western Colorado park is over 30,000 acres and was created in 1999. Known for its deep and narrow canyons, it offers hiking, rock climbing and kayaking. During the summer, you can find astronomy programs led by rangers and volunteers. While some roads close in winter, the park is open 24/7 and no reservation is needed.
Curecanti National Recreation Area
Address: 102 Elk Creek, Gunnison, Colorado
Website: Curecanti National Recreation Area
Description: Also along the Gunnison Valley, this 40,000-acre area was designated as a Dark Sky Park in 2021. It has 10 different campgrounds and opportunities for fly-fishing, bird-watching and hiking, among other activities. According to the National Park Service, the park is normally open all day year-round, but some facilities like the visitor center have limited hours based on the season.
Dinosaur National Monument
Address: 4545 Highway 40, Dinosaur, Colorado OR Quarry Visitor Center, 11625 E 1500 S, Jensen, Utah. The park spans both Colorado and Utah, but there are only dinosaur fossils on the Utah side of the monument.
Website: Dinosaur National Monument
Description: Originally, the monument was just designated to 80 acres in Utah where thousands of dinosaur bones were found. Nearly three decades later, it was expanded to over 200,000 acres spanning the Colorado border. Today you can still explore some of the petroglyphs (carved on rock) and pictographs (painted on rock) signs left behind by the Fremont people. The outdoor portion of the monument is open all day, year-round. As with some of the other parks, some areas might close in winter.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument
Address: 15807 Teller County Road 1, Florissant, Colorado
Description: According to the National Park Service: “Beneath a grassy mountain valley in central Colorado lies one of the richest and most diverse fossil deposits in the world. Petrified redwood stumps up to 14 feet wide and thousands of detailed fossils of insects and plants reveal the story of a very different, prehistoric Colorado.” During the summer, the monument is open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but on days when there is a Night Sky Program, it will stay open later.
Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve
Address: 11999 CO-150, Mosca
Description: While Colorado is known for its tall mountains, it also hosts the tallest sand dunes in North America, with Star Dune being 750 feet from top to bottom. The area is a diverse landscape that includes grasslands, wetlands, forests, alpine lakes and tundra. The park is open 24/7 (with seasonal hours for the visitor center).
Hovenweep National Monument
Address: Hovenweep Road, Montezuma Creek, Utah. The monument includes sites in Colorado. Driving directions are available on the website below. The park service does not recommend using GPS to navigate to Hovenweep National Monument.
Website: Hovenweep National Monument
Description: According to the National Park Service: “Hovenweep includes six prehistoric villages built between A.D. 1200 and 1300. Explore a variety of structures, including multistory towers perched on canyon rims and balanced on boulders.” The monument is open daily, year-round. Its trails are open from sunrise to sunset. You can stargaze from the campground (first come, first served), which the park service says rarely fills up in the summer.
Jackson Lake State Park
Address: 26363 County Road 3, Orchard, Colorado
Website: Jackson Lake State Park
Description: Depending on the season, this state park offers hiking, biking, fishing, geocaching, hunting, ice fishing, boating, jet skiing and more. It is open 24 hours a day and is dog friendly. Check out the park's website for upcoming events.
Mesa Verde National Park
Address: Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado
Website: Mesa Verde National Park
Description: According to the National Park Service, the park was certified “as the world's 100th International Dark Sky Park” in 2021. While the park is open daily, year-round, the archaeological sites and some trails close at sunset. To stargaze, head to a campsite or an overlook along the park road. Reservations for cliff dwelling tours are limited and available on the park's website.
Slumgullion Center
Address: 2700 CO-149, Lake City, Colorado
Website: Lake Fork Valley Conservancy
Description: The 58 acres, located in Hinsdale County, are part of “the Slumgullion Earthflow, an active landslide that moves as fast as 7 meters per year on the most active portions,” according to Colorado Open Lands. Designated as a Dark Sky Park in 2020, this area is home to bald eagles, bighorn sheep, black bear, elk and mountain lions. During the summer, an astronomy program from The Lake Fork Valley Conservancy is available every Wednesday at Windy Point Overlook.
Top of the Pines
Address: 1035 Highland Drive, Ridgway, Colorado
Website: Top of the Pines
Description: The recreation area located in Ouray County sits at an elevation of 8,650 feet. Close to Telluride, the area offers tent camping, hiking, mountain biking, Nordic skiing and disc golf. Camping reservations are available from May 15 through Oct. 15.
Dark Sky Communities
In addition to the 10 dark sky parks, the following communities also have recognition for their low levels of light pollution:
Crestone, Colorado
Norwood, Colorado
Nucla/Naturita, Colorado
Ridgway, Colorado
Westcliffe/Silver Cliff, Colorado
This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Dark Sky Parks in Colorado: Where to stargaze this summer