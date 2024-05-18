Missed the northern lights? Here are the best places to stargaze in Colorado this summer

As the summer rolls in and the Earth tilts toward the Milky Way center, there will be plenty of opportunities to stargaze in Colorado.

The state is home to 10 International Dark Sky Parks and five International Dark Sky Communities, according to the organization. These certified places have “an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights” and a “dedication to the preservation of the night sky.”

Before you head out, the National Park Service recommends choosing a moonless night to get the most out of your experience.

A flashlight or headlamp with red light will also help your eyes adjust better to seeing in the darkness.

Dark Sky Parks in Colorado

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

The final bits of light show off the Painted Wall at the Black Canyon of the Gunnison Monday, June 22, 2015.

Curecanti National Recreation Area

Curecanti National Recreation Area includes Blue Mesa Reservoir, one of Colorado’s windsurfing areas.

Address: 102 Elk Creek, Gunnison, Colorado

Website: Curecanti National Recreation Area

Description: Also along the Gunnison Valley, this 40,000-acre area was designated as a Dark Sky Park in 2021. It has 10 different campgrounds and opportunities for fly-fishing, bird-watching and hiking, among other activities. According to the National Park Service, the park is normally open all day year-round, but some facilities like the visitor center have limited hours based on the season.

Dinosaur National Monument

Stars light up the sky over Dinosaur National Monument in Jensen, Utah, in this 2015 file photo.

Address: 4545 Highway 40, Dinosaur, Colorado OR Quarry Visitor Center, 11625 E 1500 S, Jensen, Utah. The park spans both Colorado and Utah, but there are only dinosaur fossils on the Utah side of the monument.

Website: Dinosaur National Monument

Description: Originally, the monument was just designated to 80 acres in Utah where thousands of dinosaur bones were found. Nearly three decades later, it was expanded to over 200,000 acres spanning the Colorado border. Today you can still explore some of the petroglyphs (carved on rock) and pictographs (painted on rock) signs left behind by the Fremont people. The outdoor portion of the monument is open all day, year-round. As with some of the other parks, some areas might close in winter.

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument

The remains of a few petrified redwood trees are all that remain of a once vast redwood forest in Colorado. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument includes a forest of about 30 stumps of petrified redwoods, the largest being 41 feet in circumference.

Address: 15807 Teller County Road 1, Florissant, Colorado

Website: Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument

Description: According to the National Park Service: “Beneath a grassy mountain valley in central Colorado lies one of the richest and most diverse fossil deposits in the world. Petrified redwood stumps up to 14 feet wide and thousands of detailed fossils of insects and plants reveal the story of a very different, prehistoric Colorado.” During the summer, the monument is open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but on days when there is a Night Sky Program, it will stay open later.

Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve

The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is seen from the road in the San Luis Valley in this 2015 file photo. The dunes are the tallest in North America.

Address: 11999 CO-150, Mosca

Website: Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve

Description: While Colorado is known for its tall mountains, it also hosts the tallest sand dunes in North America, with Star Dune being 750 feet from top to bottom. The area is a diverse landscape that includes grasslands, wetlands, forests, alpine lakes and tundra. The park is open 24/7 (with seasonal hours for the visitor center).

Hovenweep National Monument

Address: Hovenweep Road, Montezuma Creek, Utah. The monument includes sites in Colorado. Driving directions are available on the website below. The park service does not recommend using GPS to navigate to Hovenweep National Monument.

Website: Hovenweep National Monument

Description: According to the National Park Service: “Hovenweep includes six prehistoric villages built between A.D. 1200 and 1300. Explore a variety of structures, including multistory towers perched on canyon rims and balanced on boulders.” The monument is open daily, year-round. Its trails are open from sunrise to sunset. You can stargaze from the campground (first come, first served), which the park service says rarely fills up in the summer.

Jackson Lake State Park

Address: 26363 County Road 3, Orchard, Colorado

Website: Jackson Lake State Park

Description: Depending on the season, this state park offers hiking, biking, fishing, geocaching, hunting, ice fishing, boating, jet skiing and more. It is open 24 hours a day and is dog friendly. Check out the park's website for upcoming events.

Mesa Verde National Park

Groups tour through Cliff Palace, one of the larger cliff dwellings in the park at Mesa Verde National Park in 2015.

Address: Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado

Website: Mesa Verde National Park

Description: According to the National Park Service, the park was certified “as the world's 100th International Dark Sky Park” in 2021. While the park is open daily, year-round, the archaeological sites and some trails close at sunset. To stargaze, head to a campsite or an overlook along the park road. Reservations for cliff dwelling tours are limited and available on the park's website.

Slumgullion Center

Address: 2700 CO-149, Lake City, Colorado

Website: Lake Fork Valley Conservancy

Description: The 58 acres, located in Hinsdale County, are part of “the Slumgullion Earthflow, an active landslide that moves as fast as 7 meters per year on the most active portions,” according to Colorado Open Lands. Designated as a Dark Sky Park in 2020, this area is home to bald eagles, bighorn sheep, black bear, elk and mountain lions. During the summer, an astronomy program from The Lake Fork Valley Conservancy is available every Wednesday at Windy Point Overlook.

Top of the Pines

Address : 1035 Highland Drive, Ridgway, Colorado

Website: Top of the Pines

Description: The recreation area located in Ouray County sits at an elevation of 8,650 feet. Close to Telluride, the area offers tent camping, hiking, mountain biking, Nordic skiing and disc golf. Camping reservations are available from May 15 through Oct. 15.

Dark Sky Communities

In addition to the 10 dark sky parks, the following communities also have recognition for their low levels of light pollution:

Crestone, Colorado

Norwood, Colorado

Nucla/Naturita, Colorado

Ridgway, Colorado

Westcliffe/Silver Cliff, Colorado

